Dubai (Union)

Jebel Ali Racecourse is organizing its penultimate race ceremony tomorrow, “Al Sufouh”, which consists of 7 races for purebred Arabian and hybrid horses, in which 86 horses participate, competing for financial prizes of 514 thousand dirhams.

“Nolimets” is the second-place winner in his last participation, the most prominent of the challengers in the fourth game and the president for the title of Shadwell Farms for a distance of 1200 meters, whose prize is 100 thousand dirhams, and “Zo Storm” competes with him, the winner in two races in the field, and “Rare Ninja” seeks strong results To compete with the duo, while the Burley Syndicate pays both “Ajmal” and “Hawa Biladi”.

“AF Al-Bahir”, who did not lose in Jebel Ali, is ahead of the competitors in the first half of purebred Arabian horses with a 1400-meter “tequo” title, and is compete with both “Azoom” and “Maqam.”

Danger Thuet and his stable companion, Tabi Siu, are seeking to win the second half of 1,400 meters for the title of Al Shafar Investment, and are competing with them, “Al-Roar”, who seeks to record his first victory, and the newcomer, Sir Oaks, in his first domestic debut.

“Trekbag” faces strong horses in the third half for a distance of 1200 meters for the title of Dubai Real Estate Center, most notably “Corson”, the highest weight holder, and “Shji” returns, led by stable knight Jim Crowley, while his companion “similarity” records his first appearance.

“Dehbashi” seeks to achieve a new victory in the fifth round for a distance of 1800 meters for the title of Iskana, after a strong victory last month, but he faces strong horses such as “Mystery Land”, while “Al-Qaqaa” records his first appearance on the yellow track.

“Zero to a Hendred”, who approached the lead in Maidan, faces strong competitors in the sixth half for the mile for the title of the Jebel Ali track. The owner of the land competes with him, “confident”, and there is “Fallshood”, which the track suits him according to his results.

The ceremony concludes with a mile-long Handicap race, where “Homspin” poses the greatest danger, but “Palletumen” has proven its worth in Jebel Ali before, along with his stable companion, “Celtic Prince”.

Rashid Borsley’s horses lead the Angel Championship with 8 wins, while coaches Doug Watson and Salem bin Ghadeer lead the coaches list with 12 victories, and Royston French leads the Cavalry Championship with 9 wins.