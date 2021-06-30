The designer put up jeans with homemade holes for sale and made buyers laugh. Reported by the Daily Star.

These are Levi’s pink denim trousers. The unnamed fashion designer made numerous cuts and scuffs in them and put them up for sale in the Depop online store for 87 pounds sterling (nine thousand rubles).

Netizens found the jeans design ridiculous and laughed at it in the comments in Twitter… “Who made these holes? Freddy Krueger? “,” You can immediately see that Edward Scissorhands worked on the design “,” If there is a photograph of the salesman wearing these pants, I want to see it immediately “,” Look at this, and at the oldest pair trousers in the world, which is in perfect condition “,” How to put them on at all? ” – they wrote.

Earlier in June, a customer bought a bikini from an online store, made a mistake with the size and made netizens laugh. In the footage posted online, Sara Lilley showed new things on camera. It is a blue and orange split bathing suit. In the video, the woman showed that the size of the bikini top was too small and her breasts were falling out of it. However, she mentioned that she ordered a size L set.