For this year, a new version of the popular youth series iCarly, a famous Nickelodeon production in which Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor and Jeannette McCurdy they were protagonists.

It is the latter that has surprised his followers because in the latest edition of his podcast, Empty Inside, said that he no longer intends to return to the acting world.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to. I resent my career in many ways, “he said.

In the talk he shares with the actress Anna Faris, Jeannette McCurdy talks about the jobs he has had in film and television and how, after analyzing his career, feels sorry for some roles she has had.

“I am dissatisfied with the roles that I played. I felt they were cheesy. I did the shows where I was from 13 to 21, and by 15 I was already tired. My friends weren’t saying, ‘Oh great, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing, ”he commented.

McCurdy started in the industry at age six after her mother, Debra, took her to various casting calls. After being part of iCarly, he was in Sam & cat, The Penguins of Madagascar and Between.

“Always, always, always, acting was difficult for me. Finally, I left it after my mother passed away in 2013, because with her many of her ideas for my life also went, ”he commented.

The return of iCarly

TVLine reported that the new streaming platform Paramount +, which will replace CBS All Access, will seek to have a global reach, so it has decided to revive the story and give a new direction to the popular American sitcom.

This new version will not be a reboot with new actors, but will have Miranda Cosgrove again and actors from the official cast, who will reprise their famous roles.