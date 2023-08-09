One in five Dutch people who need care did not go to the doctor in 2022 because they could not afford it. Jeanine is chronically ill and is increasingly getting into financial difficulties because healthcare is becoming more expensive. In order to continue to pay her healthcare costs, she turns off the heating in winter and goes to the dentist less often. “In 2023, I have so far spent 4178 euros in healthcare costs.”
Josselin Curtain
Latest update:
09-08-23, 12:49
