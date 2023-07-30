It might seem that Jeanette, the mythical singer of the anthem I am a rebel, was placidly withdrawn from public life, beyond her summer galas and her Latin American tours. Until last February, when she jumped back to the fore to publicly protest for not having been summoned to sing another of her hymns, Because you are leavingthe unforgettable song from the movie Breeding ravens, at the Goya ceremony, with its director, Carlos Saura, in attendance. Widow for a year of her lifelong husband, Laszlo Kristof, Jeanette goes to the EL PAÍS newsroom at the hottest hour of a very hot day. Petite, wiry, long hair in the air, without a trace of chemistry or surgery on her 71-year-old face, she is overwhelming and loquacious recounting her life dragging her famous Yankee accent. That day the British singer Jane Birkin had just passed away, at the age of 76, and, I don’t know why, I find a common air between the two. I tell her and, far from disliking her comparisons, she confesses that she thinks the same.

Did you know the Birkin?

I met her once in Paris. He admired her a lot and, yes, I’ve always thought we have a lot in common. We are both called Jane: my Jeanette is short. We are both British who have settled and succeeded in another country. We both started very young and have a similar voice. And we were both singular. Because I think that if I hit so hard in Spain in the seventies, it was because it was different from everything that was done then.

He premiered ‘Soy Rebelde’ at 20, with Franco still alive. She is now 71. Have the years tempered her or have they thrown her into the mountains?

They say that rebellion is inherent in youth, but I, at 70, am finally truly rebellious. At 20 I was a girl, although I had already married and had my daughter. Rebellion at my age is not to shut up, defend yourself, give your opinion. Do not try to look like a 25-year-old girl or a 40-year-old woman, for example, that would be ridiculous. Before, I just listened. Now, I think without cutting myself.

What things rebel to you now?

Many. I have not been able to vote here, for example. Only in municipalities. I can’t in the UK either, because I’ve been away too long. I have an English passport, I have an American accent because I grew up in the United States and I have lived in Spain for more than half a century. My family lives outside. So I’m a bit stateless. The Spanish get angry with me because I continue with this foreign accent, but many would like to speak English the way I speak Spanish. I’ve always been a bit of a black sheep without a flock.

Where do you feel?

It’s hard to answer. I love the United States, but I love this country very much. Last year, when my husband died, my brothers wanted me to go to the US with them. But I chose to stay here alone. In Spain life is very good.

How is loneliness?

I am telling you the truth? I got married and became a mother at the age of 18, Laszlo has been my only partner in life. But the last few years were brutal and terrifying suffering for him and me. In the end, I was praying that he would pass away because we both knew that he was not going to recover. He wanted to die. He stopped eating and drinking. The last four years, apart from taking care of him, I have dedicated myself to preparing myself to be a widow.

How do you do that?

Knowing what was going to happen. I learned to do the things he did: banks, the Treasury, doctors. And then I mentally prepared myself. I was learning to live alone before being alone. I made myself of iron.

Was it done or was it already done?

Deep down, I have always been very strong, nothing to do with that image of fragility that they say I give. I told myself: I am going to live. And that’s what I do now: I live. And I’m fine. Sure I miss my partner, but I miss the person I was when I was well. There is nothing worse than having a sick husband at home having to work. And I had to work because money doesn’t fall from the sky.

And who took care of you?

Nobody. My daughter has her life. My doctor said that he did not know where she got her strength from and I answered that it was from myself. That’s why I say, before I was quiet, now, no. There is also my rebellion.

Jeanette photographed in Madrid, on July 19. bernardo perez

Does the singer of ‘Por qué te vas’ and ‘Soy rebelde’ not live on income?

Not at all, that’s what the authors of the songs live off: the wonderful José Luis Perales and Manuel Alejandro. I, as an interpreter, charge a little money for the royalties Of reproduction. I live well, I can’t complain, in a proper apartment with relief. But, besides, I don’t want to retire. I have the perfect voice, physically I can still jump and dance and the audience’s applause continues to give me.

Do you feel unrecognized?

I think I had to be recognized a little more. I was one of the few women singing in Spanish who was number 1 in all of Europe before many and many now. That’s why I was so indignant when I saw that girl, Natalia Lafourcade, singing Because you are leaving at the Goyas, when I know that Saura adored that song sung by me. I put it on Facebook, and someone jumped on me. Later, even the poor girl recognized that they called her, but that I had to have sung it. I don’t blame her. The next day, I went to Saura’s funeral and Lali, his wife, asked me to sing the song before the coffin.

Do you think they called her and not you because of ‘ageism’?

It’s possible. Here, at 40 or 50 years old, you disappear from the scene. That is something that only happens in Spain. We return to France and the Birkin. There, their myths are sacred. Johnny Halliday is God. Charles Aznavour sang until he was 98 years old. Here, except for Raphael, almost all the older artists have retired, been retired or died. I am very alive. And I still have my audience. In Colombia, I go and feel like Madonna.

We are not bad with ego.

I have a lot of ego and I am very vehement about everything: a neighbor of mine that I meet in the pool jokes with me telling me not to be so arrogant, and he may have a part, but deep down I am very good. What I don’t have is false modesty. That’s not where I go. The best version of Because you are leaving it’s mine, and even Carla Bruni has sung it. Even the author of it, José Luis Perales, says so, who asked me for forgiveness every time he sang it in public.

In return, their songs are played at weddings and karaokes and several generations know them by heart. Doesn’t that affection from people make up for you?

I dont complain. I’m lucky that they like me indies and they keep calling me for festivals. I have always been modern. At 20 and at 70. And that shows.

JEANETTE IS NOT LEAVING Jeanette Dimech, (London, 71 years old) wanted to be a pilot in a country and a time where women were still not allowed to fly high. Born in the United Kingdom, she emigrated to Los Angeles with her parents at the age of two, to end up, after their divorce, ending up in Barcelona as a teenager with her mother. There, as a singer for the youth group Picnic, she composed the song Hush, girlwhich reached number 1 in the pacata Spain of 1968. It was, however, with his interpretation of I am a rebel, by the composer Manuel Alejandro, with whom he fell in love with an audience surrendered to his innocence and his desire for freedom in the midst of the Franco regime. With national and international success, his idea of ​​being a pilot was shelved, although today he confesses that he has “ever” taken the controls of an airplane on a flight. Paraphrasing another of his great successes, the Because you are leavingby José Luis Perales, central theme of the film Breeding ravens, by Carlos Saura, Jeanette does not leave. She says that the applause from the public continues to “put a lot” on her. On August 19, she performs at the El Escorial festival and the premiere of a documentary about his figure and his influence in the Transition directed by the journalist Paloma Concejero.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT