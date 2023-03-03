Out of the country since 2020, former deputy says he hopes the Lula government will ensure his protection and that of other activists

the former deputy Jean Willys (PT), who left Brazil in 2020 after claiming he was the target of death threats, said he would return to the country in 2023. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) help ensure your protection.

The return date has not yet been defined by the former deputy, who hopes to have a precautionary measure granted by the government. Jean Wyllys further stated that he expects a plan “practical” for his protection and that of other activists who left the country.

I know I want to go back and I will. […] I hope that the new government grants the precautionary measure to protect my life requested by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the OAS and denied by Michel Temer. Denied perhaps because I was central to resistance to the coup, in Congress and on social media. I hope that the Lula government, not only on a symbolic level, but also on a practical level, will provide conditions for me, Marcia Tiburi, Debora Diniz and other exiles to return and act intellectually and politically in Brazil”declared the activist in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Friday (3.Mar.2023).

According to Jean Wyllys, his return to Brazil will not be focused on politics, but he considers collaborating with the Lula government, working in areas with which he has affinity. A member of the Workers’ Party, the activist said that he was not invited to join the government, but that he never expected “something in return” for defending Lula and former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) during his mandate.

“I do not do political calculation. I have principles, passion. And discernment: loyalty and gratitude are not the strengths of politics in Brazil”, declared.

Re-elected with 24,295 votes in 2018, the former congressman said he had suffered death threats and that he lives in fear. Since the death of councilor Marielle Franco, from Psol do Rio, in March 2018, he has been under police escort.

At the time of Psol, Jean Wylles stated that the party recognized that he had become 1 “target” and supported the decision not to return to the country.