07/14/2023 – 22:02

Former federal deputy Jean Wyllys (PT) and Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) discussed on social media over civic-military schools, an educational model ended by the Lula government this week. Wyllys called Leite a “gay with internalized homophobia” and the governor countered “a depressing demonstration. I regret your ignorance”.

The confrontation took place on the night of this Friday, the 14th, and began with Wyllys sharing on his own social networks Leite’s announcement that he would maintain civic-military schools in Rio Grande do Sul, contrary to what the Ministry of Education decided.

“That right-wing and far-right straight governors would do this was expected. But from a gay…? While gay men with internalized homophobia often develop libido and fetishes towards authoritarianism and uniforms; if he’s white and rich then… It’s ugly, ‘bee’ (slang for a homosexual man)”, wrote the former deputy.

The comment was rejected by the governor. “A depressing manifestation, full of prejudices in countless directions… and which does nothing to build a society with more respect and tolerance. Jean Wyllys, I regret your ignorance,” replied Leite.

In early July, the former deputy returned to Brazil. He spent four years living abroad because of death threats he suffered in the country. Although he was re-elected for his third term, in January 2019, in the first weeks of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, he withdrew from taking office and went abroad.

Welcomed by first lady Janja Lula da Silva, the former deputy, who is a journalist by training, won a position at the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat (Secom). He will be an advisor in the government’s communication planning and will work directly with the minister of the portfolio, Paulo Pimenta.























