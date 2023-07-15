Former deputy calls governor “gay with internalized homophobia”; toucan responds by saying he regrets the “ignorance”

Former federal deputy Jean Wyllys (PT) and the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), discussed on Friday night (July 14, 2023) on social networks. The reason was Pecim (Program of Civic-Military Schools), closed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Leite announced that he would maintain the program in Rio Grande do Sul. At the twitterWyllys said he expects maintenance from “right-wing and far-right straight governors“, What a “gays with internalized homophobia” have fetishes “With regard to authoritarianism”. also by twittermilk, which took on homosexuality in 2021, called the former deputy’s demonstration “depressing and full of prejudices” and lamented the “ignorance” by the PT.

Read the interaction:

PECIM

The Civic-Military Schools Program was created in 2019during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In it, civilian professionals were responsible for the pedagogical area of ​​the schools while military personnel –policemen, firefighters or members of the Armed Forces– took care of the administrative part.

By 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Education, 200 schools across the country joined Pecim, with a total of 120,000 students served. Most (54 units) in the South region.

Read more: