On Saturday, after making his entrance to Paul Ricard to attend the French Grand Prix practice, Jean Todt made the rounds of greetings in the Paddock, meeting drivers and team principals. Shortly before qualifying begins, the 75-year-old president of the FIA he met some reporters, telling himself “very happy” to be in Le Castellet e “Proud of everyone’s work and dedication”, within the Federation, at a time marked by the extraordinary difficulties related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The transalpine manager also talked about the current season and the future projects of the FIA, which he will leave at the end of 2021 after spending 12 years on the bridge. In an interview with the Spanish sports magazine As.com, about the Red Bull-Mercedes fight Todt said, given his role, to be neutral: “I am happy that there is more competition than in the past, even if a sea of ​​controversy inevitably originates and feeds on itself. Here, if I were to wish for something for the future of the Circus, I would wish for less free tensions. The flexible wings, the problems with the tires: we fight too much and about everything “.

Manage from above discontent and more or less quarrelsome back and forth between the teams it’s not easy, explains Todt, because such situations arise from “Interpretations of regulations that often lead teams to move on the edge of illegality. Our work – continued the number one of the FIA ​​- it consists not so much in making judgments, as in making decisions based on the assessments of a sports technical committee in which all members look in one direction. If only one person made the decisions, it would be bad for everyone “. Finally, Todt expressed his opinion on Hamilton man and driver: “As an athlete I have always admired him. He has talent and the not inconsiderable luck of driving the strongest car of all. It is a perfect combination and shows that, in the end, what counts in sport are the facts: if you are good, you win, if you are not good, you do not win “.