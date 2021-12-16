After two re-elections, the term of Jean Todt at the head of the FIA ​​will end tomorrow 17 December, when the Federation will decide his successor in the elections that see candidates Graham Stoker and Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Yesterday’s World Council wanted to pay tribute to the work of the French manager, unanimously approving the proposal of the General Assembly of his appointment as honorary president “in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the Federation and to sport as a whole during his presidency from 2009 to 2021 ″. In addition to him, other appointments are proposed “honorary“, Namely that of Jose Abed – vice president of the World Council between 2005 and 2021 -, of Angelo Sticchi Damiani – vice president of the World Council between 2009 and 2021 -, of Heping Wan – vice president of the World Council between 2006 and 2017 -, by Gerard Saillant – chairman of the medical commission between 2008 and 2021 -, by Rod Parkin – member of the historic motorsport commission between 2008 and 2020 – and by Giuseppe Muscioni – member of the circuits commission between 1980 and 2021.

Finally, during the meeting, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Sir Frank Williams, who passed away on November 28, the founder of the historic British Formula 1 team of the same name.