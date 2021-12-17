Yesterday Jean Todt said goodbye to the International Federation, at the end of his long term of office which began in 2009. The Frenchman was appointed honorary president for his contribution, but at the same time the rumors about his possible return to Maranello continue to chase each other: “It remains in circulation that […] may return to Ferrari with a role to be decided, as well as timing“, Specified the Corriere della Sera, who confirmed that the ball is now in the president’s court: “As long as the idea is accepted by John Elkann, who is focused on industrial challenges rather than on the theme of sports policy”. For Todt there is talk of a possible role as a consultant, but it is not excluded that an ad hoc position may be created as the vice-presidency, with Mattia Binotto current team principal who remains central to the Prancing Horse projects. Recently, the Reggio engineer branded as “speculations “ rumors circulating, although he remarked how “it would be an honour“Return to work with Todt, from whom he explained that he had”still much to learn “.

On the subject he entered with a straight leg Flavio Briatore, in an interview granted to Free, where he spoke about the possibility of seeing the French manager in Maranello: “Consultants are figures who are of no use to anyone, if not to waste time. And then one with a career like Todt’s I don’t think he can accept such an assignment. The team is a complicated job, not for consultants, you have to live it. There is no one doing two jobs, Helmut Marko is something more than a consultant. He’s on the spot, he’s always there. Together with Christian Horner he coordinates, manages“, Observed the Piedmontese manager.