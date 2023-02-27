On the night of February 26, the Screen Actors Guild awarded Jean Smart (71 years old, Seattle, USA) for the second time for her portrayal of the eccentric comedy star Deborah Vance in the series Hacks. However, it was actor Christopher McDonald, the actress’s co-star in the series, who picked up her statuette for her, as Smart is convalescing after heart surgery in mid-February. It was the actress herself who shared the news last Thursday through her social networks. “February is Heart Month in the United States – a time when the nation highlights heart health, so it is important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” the actress shared.

“I am very fortunate to have excellent professional care and the support of family and friends as I continue to recover,” Smart added. “Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor. I’m so glad I did it!”

Although Smart did not share more details about the type of procedure he has undergone, his health has forced him to temporarily pause the production of the third season of the hit HBO Max series while he recovers, as reported by the American media. Deadline. Production will resume in mid-March, when Smart is back in full swing.

On Sunday night it was actor Christopher McDonald, who plays the CEO of a Las Vegas casino named Marty Ghilain, who picked up the award for Smart: “I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” McDonald, 68, read. , on behalf of Smart. “I would like to thank the brilliant cast and crew of HacksHBO, Universal, my representatives and tonight especially, I would like to honor all the guest stars that appeared in the second season.

At the beginning of the night, during the red carpet, Rose Abdoo, one of the actresses of the series, revealed that Smart is “fantastic”. Johnny Sibilly, who plays Wilson, commented: “We’ll take a Dry Martini to your health tonight.”

With this second award from the Screen Actors Guild, there are already nine awards that the actress has obtained for her character as Deborah Vance in Hacks: two Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, one Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, one Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Television Series and a Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Although the actress never left acting, since 2019 she has been chaining roles that, together with that of Deborah Vance, have placed her at the center of the film world: she has been seen in the television adaptation of Watchman on HBO by Damon Lindelof, where he played Laurie Blake and gave rise to one of the most memorable moments of the series, for the souvenir from dr manhattan What did she carry with her?; and also in Mare of Easttown where she played the mother of Kate Winslet and voiced the only (somewhat) comic relief in the series. More recently, she has appeared in the film Babylon from director Damien Chazelle, who also directed the film La La Land in 2016. For this reason, the media are already talking about a jeanbirth: the resurgence of an actress who was an eternal secondary for more than 40 years and who, now, finally, reaps what she has harvested.