Jean Silva is fashionable in the UFC. The Brazilian fighter, who has just added his fourth consecutive victory in the largest mixed martial arts league, has managed to end all his opponents before reaching the cards, leaving a fearsome letter of presentation. The Fighting Nerds fighter knocked on the first assault on Melsik Baghdasaryan and quickly began to move his next lawsuit through his social networks.

The shot set him in Bryce Mitchell, the American athlete who assured that dictator Adolf Hitler was “a great guy.” Those words aroused a wave of criticism about Arkansas’s fighter, who had to publicly leave apologies and clarify their statements. However, it was already late for many people. Among them, Jean Silva, who took the opportunity to claim a fight against Mitchell.

The American did not love himself and responded firmly. «You need to beat you. I will make you feel humble, no doubt, ”he snapped. Moment that was used to continue heating the rivalry by the fashionable man in recent times in the pen weight. “I’m going to hit you until you see the round earth”Jean Silva released him, referring to the Terraplanist theories that Mitchell has defended Mitchell on numerous occasions.

The UFC, very breed in the aspect of selling fights, has taken the opportunity to close this fight. And Jean Silva will face Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314, which will take place on April 12 in Miami. It should be trimmed that the American was the rival of Ilia Topuria, but the Hispanic-Georgian managed to finish him and steal his undefeated several years ago. Now, he wants to end him this Brazilian who comes up and seeks to sneak into the top 15 of the pen weight division, precisely the one that has just left Topuria.









Although the fighter of the Fighting Nerds competes naturally in the pen weight, the UFC came to consider giving him the opportunity in front of Justin Gaethje after Dan Hooker’s injury in the light weight, where he already achieved a great victory against Drew Dober in summer last year. Jean Silva, nicknamed as the ‘Lord’, has amazed sports fans with their dominant performances, in which he is making clear that he is a fighter to take into account both in the pen and the light. Without a doubt, an revelation athlete who wants to steal the ‘show’ in UFC 314.