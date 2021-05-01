Jean Prouvé (Paris, 1901 – Nancy, 1984) embodies the optimism and fascination for scientific development characteristic of the mid-20th century that led many creators to rely on technological progress as a solution to the problems of the modern world. In a France ravaged by two world wars, Prouvé believed that quickly and efficiently building all the new architecture his country needed required a profound transformation of the construction industry.

From a place halfway between an architect, engineer, blacksmith and furniture designer, Prouvé worked for the Ministry of Reconstruction and Urbanism, created in October 1944 by the Provisional Government of General de Gaulle. There he developed several experimental prefabricated housing prototypes for industrial production. “Prouvé’s prototypes show the work of a creator with masterful technical knowledge that, through materials such as steel and aluminum, serve to create beautiful and timeless forms,” ​​says Olivier Cinqualbre, chief curator of the architecture collection of the Center Pompidou and of The universe of Jean Prouvé. Architecture / Industry / Furniture (CaixaForum Madrid, until June 13, 2021).

Prouvé designed modest single-family homes, designed for serial construction and made up of a few standardized factory-produced metal parts. A beam here, and a wall panel with a built-in window there. As if it were a meccano or a LEGO toy, these pieces were taken to the chosen site and assembled in situ, following an assembly process that had to be quick and elementary. “My houses are very simple because I believe that industrialization is only possible with a small number of components,” he said. “When there are 5,000 nuts and bolts in a house, you have to tighten all 5,000 nuts and bolts.”

The approach was very similar to that of chain production that the automotive industry had used for years. As early as the 1920s, Henry ford he had perfected a job specialization system that allowed him to build a Ford Model T every 24 seconds. Ford flooded the market, prices fell, and democratized the average American’s access to car ownership. “Jean Prouvé dreamed of being the Henry Ford of housing,” wrote Norman Foster and Luis Fernández-Galiano in a published text on the occasion of the exhibition Manufactured beauty which took place at the Ivorypress gallery in Madrid in 2011.

Jean Prouvé on a stool no. 307, 1952. DONATION FROM THE PROUVÉ FAMILY © JEAN PROUVÉ, VEGAP, BARCELONA, 2021.

One of its most celebrated prototypes was the Maison Tropicale (1949), conceived for its implantation in the French colonies in Niger and the Congo. It was a flexible and multifunctional building, which was protected from the harsh African sun with a series of brise-soleil adjustable and a longitudinal opening in the cover that favored air circulation. This natural ventilation system was inspired by local traditional buildings and helped keep the interior at a reasonable temperature without the need for air conditioning. The house was made with standard panels of folded aluminum sheet, a material especially well adapted to the tropical climate (it is insensitive to corrosion and reflects 95% of infrared rays), which allowed the whole house to be packaged in flat packaging and very light, ideal for transport by plane from France to overseas territories.

The Maison Coque (1951), meanwhile, functioned as a structural shell based on modular elements whose rounded shape reminds of the body of a 2CV. “A house is like a car,” Prouvé repeated over and over again. Not surprisingly, he tried (unsuccessfully) to sell it as accommodation for the workers of his admired Citroën, which at the time produced 100,000 vehicles a year. The Maison Saharienne (1958), meanwhile, was designed for oil workers based in the Sahara, and reinterpreted the traditional desert jaimas with a large aluminum roof that lightly defined a habitable space in permanent shade.

Jean Prouvé teaching at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, 1962. Donation of the Prouvé Family © Jean Prouvé, VEGAP, Barcelona, ​​2021

A drawing of the ‘Maison Tropicale’ (1949), with its characteristic longitudinally perforated roof to promote natural ventilation. . Donation of the Prouvé Family © Jean Prouvé, VEGAP, Barcelona, ​​2021

The Maison des Jours Meilleurs (1956) is undoubtedly one of his most exciting projects. It is an emergency shelter designed for the homeless in Paris, whose origin lies in the coordinated effort by Abbe Pierre, a French priest known for his commitment to the fight against exclusion and poverty, after the wave of deaths from freeze that took place in the French capital after a particularly frigid winter. This episode, narrated by the architect and professor Alberto Ruiz Colmenar on That winter of 1954, shows the social commitment and moral position of Prouvé, who responded to the order with a “strange device with rounded corners and a flat aluminum roof …, a cheap and durable prototype that could be assembled in a few hours” so that “a family could build with their own hands a home for a lifetime ”.

‘Maison Métropole’ built in Tourcoing (France), around 1952. DONATION FROM THE PROUVÉ FAMILY © JEAN PROUVÉ, VEGAP, BARCELONA, 2021.

But Prouvé not only designed for exotic places, workers or the most disadvantaged. He believed in industrialization and led by example: his own home in Nancy, France, was a building made of pre-fabricated parts left over from unfinished projects. This recycling exercise served him to demonstrate to the local authorities that it is possible to live comfortably in an industrial and contemporary house. But was society prepared for this paradigm shift?

Jean Prouvé designed the ‘Maison des Jours Meilleurs’ (1956) as an emergency shelter for the homeless in Paris. © Center Pompidou / MNAM / Bibliothèque Kindisky / Jean Prouvé Funds

The situation in the United States invited optimism. The end of the Second World War had turned the domestic space into a national obsession, a kind of reward for veterans, as well as another front in which to try to win the Cold War from the Soviet enemy. The government ceded control to the nation’s large construction and real estate companies, which adopted prefabrication and mass production techniques learned from industrial processes to build the new postwar American urban landscape.

Probably the most successful case was that of William Levitt, president and creator of Levitt & Sons. Between 1947 and 1970, the company built seven new cities made up of fully manufactured homes in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and Maryland, which they called Levittown, in honor of its ‘founding father’. Large American developers such as Levitt used prefabrication and dry-assembly methods to produce homes as cheaply as possible and in the shortest time possible.

Main facade of the Prouvé family house in Nancy (France), 1954. DONATION FROM THE PROUVÉ FAMILY © JEAN PROUVÉ, VEGAP, BARCELONA, 2021.

The most profitable thing was to buy large tracts of land around the big cities and fill them with little houses of conventional appearance that were repeated ad nauseam. “All the same” and “made of ticky-tacky”, Malvina Reynolds denounced in 1962 in Little Boxes, a folk anthem against middle-class conformism that the singer-songwriter composed after visiting one of these promotions outside of San Francisco.

Despite the blandness of those new suburbs, the truth is that the low cost of their manufacture, in combination with the mortgage subsidies that the government had promoted, had as a consequence that buying a two-bedroom house in New York’s Levittown was much cheaper than renting an apartment in the city. As with the Ford T, the official discourse proclaimed from the rooftops that American capitalism, free enterprise, and powerful industry enabled all of its citizens to fulfill the American dream of becoming homeowners. Levitt was a national hero.

Aerial view of Levittown in New York. alamy stock photo

In his own way, Prouvé wanted to emulate those American visionaries. In order to complement his task as a designer with that of a manufacturer and entrepreneur, in 1947 he established his own factory in Maxéville. At the best of times, it employed more than two hundred workers. Prouvé referred to them as “comrades.” In July 1949 he signed an agreement with L’Aluminium Français (AF), the French government’s aluminum production consortium, hoping to receive large commissions that never came. The largest number of houses designed and manufactured at the Ateliers Jean Prouvé came together in Meudon, near Paris, in 1950: a total of 14 units from his Maison Standard Métropole for low-income transient residents. In 1953 he lost control of his factory, and with it, his dream of mass-producing homes like cars vanished. Prouvé would never be Ford, just as France was not the United States.

“Jean Prouvé expresses in a singularly harmonious way the type of builder that the law does not yet accept, but that the age in which we live calls for”, he would say. Le corbusier, one of the great architects of the 20th century for whom he worked as a consultant. Prouvé was ahead of his time, and had to walk the path of misunderstanding that is so often reserved for the most innovative. However, fate in store for him one last stroke of good luck. In 1968, in the twilight of his career as an independent consultant, Prouvé succeeded in making his dream of mass-production prefabricated buildings come true. They were not homes, but gas stations and service stations. Together with Léon Petroff, he developed a modular structural system of spatial lattices that allowed his buildings to multiply by the dozen along with the new highway network with which the French government was structuring its territory. Finally, home and car joined hands.

In the 21st century, when the housing shortage continues to be a serious problem worldwide (according to a study recently conducted by UN Habitat, more than 1.8 billion people live in slums and informal settlements, inadequate housing or homeless), another of those inexplicable caroms took place. In 2007, Christie’s sold one of the Tropical Maisons de Prouvé originally erected in the Congo in 1951 for $ 4.97 million. A small house, made of industrial materials and conceived for serial construction in Africa, was transformed into a pompous collector’s item on the exclusive contemporary art market. The auctioneer’s hammer beat the blacksmith’s.

In Meudon, near Paris, in 1950: a total of 14 units of his Maison Standard Métropole for temporary low-income residents. © Center Pompidou / MNAM / Bibliothèque Kindisky / Jean Prouvé Funds.