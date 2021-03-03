Jean-Pierre Mercier CGT Delegate at PSA

Insolent, despite the Covid. Such is the financial health that PSA displays for 2020. Despite a turnover down 18.7% compared to 2019, the French group, which communicated its latest figures before its effective merger with Fiat Chrysler in Stellantis, displays profitability of + 7.1%, and above all a net profit of 2.2 billion euros. Before announcing the distribution of 2.5 billion euros to the shareholders of the new automotive juggernaut, CEO Carlos Tavares was proud of the payment of 3,000 euros in incentives to employees in France. He didn’t talk about the poor collective 1.2% pay rise.

How do you explain these impressive financial results?

Jean-Pierre Mercier They are the result of an all-out policy of savings implemented for years, based on job cuts, wage freezes and the explosion of precarious contracts. PSA always goes to the lowest social bidder. In Kenitra, Morocco, workers are paid 240 euros per month to produce the 208, which are sold in France for around 20,000 euros. We understand how the group releases these 2 billion euros.

Are the 3,000 euros in profit-sharing the fair reward for the efforts of the employees?

Jean-Pierre Mercier Note first that the overwhelming majority of employees will not touch these 3,000 euros, since their payment is conditional on having worked full-time throughout the year. We do not spit on this bonus, but it constitutes a smokescreen which tries to hide the shameful collective wage increase of 1.2% for 2021. This will be 12 euros per month for those who receive 1,500 euros per month! PSA’s remuneration policy replaces salary with profit-sharing. But it’s not this bonus that fills the shopping carts every month. It is not this either which is taken into account in the calculation of pensions. With our minimum wages, we are going to have poverty pensions.

What social assessment do you draw from the year 2020?

Jean-Pierre Mercier All precarious contracts have been fired with the Covid. The reductions in posts continued with increasingly less voluntary retirements. The understaffing is so obvious that the executives come to reinforce the production. And the marriage to Fiat sounds like an intensification of the competition of sites and workers against each other. In Italy, Carlos Tavares has just accused the workers of a Fiat factory of being less profitable than their French colleagues. But he also explains to us that we are less efficient than our counterparts in Hungary, who are themselves less efficient than Moroccan workers. The creation of Stellantis allows it to multiply this strategy of social dumping started with the merger with Opel. He even goes further. By bringing in Polish workers last summer at PSA Hordain, Carlos Tavares instills in the heads of employees that they are nomadic workers. In addition to making wages more flexible, it makes jobs more flexible.

What future do you see for the group’s French factories?

Jean-Pierre Mercier The incentive is also used to hide the scheduled closure of the Douvrin plant, with its 1,500 employees. Last week, PSA made the choice to entrust the future third-generation hybrid petrol engine to the Opel site in Szentgotthard. Production costs are inevitably more favorable in Hungary since President Orban passed this law which allows employers to pay overtime only three years later.

What room for maneuver do employees and their unions have?

Jean-Pierre Mercier Putting employees in competition with each other is a death trap which should not make us fall into nationalism. Workers have common interests in defending the values ​​of international solidarity across borders. We therefore make contact with our colleagues in other countries. We did it with those from Kénitra, recently on strike, despite the ban on trade unions in Morocco. We circulate information. Whether in England, where Tavares threatens to close a Vauxhall factory with the Brexit alibi, in France or elsewhere, a PSA employee is never assured of the future of his factory, even if it displays the most high yields.