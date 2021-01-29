Your latest book, which deals with the mysteries of the Universe and the origin of the world, raises the question of whether the real, or at least what is supposed to take its place, explored by physics using mathematics , can be presented in a language accessible to non-specialists. How did you get there?

Jean-Pierre Luminet Without being sure of having really succeeded, I dared to make the dizzying mystery of the world that surrounds us and makes us less unspeakable. I have always had in mind that, in order to decipher a few fragments of reality under the foam of the stars, we must detach ourselves from the limits of the visible, get rid of misleading representations, and above all that the fruitfulness of the scientific approach is underground irrigated by other disciplines of the human mind such as art, poetry, philosophy. Writing my book was therefore as much a literary exercise as an exercise in popularization of science, accompanied by a philosophical reflection on the ultimate stuff of which we are made.

What is hidden behind the poetic title of your work, which refers to the expression of Paul Valéry?

Jean-Pierre Luminet I immediately quote Valéry’s aphorism “Events are the foam of things, but it is the sea that interests me” to signify, on the one hand, that the depth of marine vitality is sufficiently rich to interpret the most tenuous manifestations of existence, on the other hand the striking gap between the unity associated with permanence and the associated accident to evanescence. This is precisely what the theoretical physicist seeks to describe under the arid flesh of his equations. “The foam of space-time” is also an expression used in the 1960s by the great American physicist John Wheeler in his first attempts to quantify space-time.

Two great theories have coexisted for a century in theoretical physics: that of quantum mechanics, which explains the microscopic world, in particular the interactions between elementary particles, and that of Einstein’s general relativity on an astronomical scale. How is that possible without becoming schizophrenic?

Jean-Pierre Luminet It is true that the physicist, depending on whether he deals with small or large scale phenomena, can apply either quantum theory or relativistic theory without trying to mix them up. But this strategy, effective as it is in most situations, is not necessarily conceptually satisfactory: we would indeed like physics as a whole to be described in a coherent way by a unified model of all the interactions. known. In this perspective, there would exist a higher order theory, of which quantum mechanics and general relativity would only be valid approximations in their respective fields.

How do you explain that the attempts to identify a unified coherent model of explanation of the Universe, at the macroscopic and microscopic scales, have not succeeded so far?

Jean-Pierre Luminet There are physical phenomena, such as black holes or the first moments of the Universe during the big bang, the description of which is incomplete within the framework of so-called “standard” models of particle physics and cosmology. This therefore seems to call for a unified theory of higher order, known as quantum gravity. If several approaches have been proposed – in my book I describe the seven main ones – none of them has yet succeeded, either because the problem is so complex that it is still beyond our reach, or because it simply does not exist: it could indeed be that the quest for a totally unified theory of physics does not correspond to an intrinsic property of nature, but stems from a pure psychological need of physicists!

Could you give us the basic ideas of the famous string theory developed half a century ago and since become dominant, to arrive at a unified theory?

Jean-Pierre Luminet String theory is the oldest and most studied of the unification theories. Its basic idea is very elegant: it consists in describing the set of particles in terms of vibratory modes of tiny one-dimensional bits of space, kinds of infinitesimal elastic bands that would be reduced to just two shapes, the open ones and the ones. closed. In order to try to make this idea mathematically coherent, it was however necessary to make it more and more complex by supposing, for example, that our space has ten dimensions and not three, that our universe is not a particular realization within a vast set of configurations forming a multiverse, and so on. In addition to encountering a large number of conceptual difficulties, string theory remains beyond the reach of our experimental verifications, and has made no testable predictions. So it could be that despite the hundreds of brilliant physicists who have worked in her field, she ultimately turns out to be a pure mathematical mirage.

As the two theories of quantum mechanics and gravitation fail to be unified, two separate lines of research remain: on the one hand string theory and on the other, quantum loop gravity. Does this mean that the scientific interpretation of the Universe is doomed to fall under two rival theories?

Jean-Pierre Luminet In my book, I tried to go beyond this binary vision that is too reductive but is currently widespread in the popularization of science, even in a good part of the specialized community. It is true that string theory and loop quantum gravity – the two most studied approaches at the moment – are described in very different conceptual frameworks and are therefore rivals. The first rather favors quantum field theory, describing all phenomena in terms of interactions in a fixed and unchanging space-time background; the second favors the Einsteinian approach, where gravitation is a pure manifestation of the geometry of the underlying space-time, which is not fixed but constantly fluctuates according to the matter that is there and moves there. The space-time there is granular, discontinuous, and does not require any additional dimension. But other particularly promising approaches, such as non-commutative geometry or emergent gravity, go beyond this divide and open up fascinating perspectives.

The observed expansion of space shows that around 14 billion years ago the Universe must have been small, dense and very hot, you write. This raises the question of the “beginning of time”, that is, what were the initial conditions of the big bang. This standard model of cosmology is not unanimous among scientists. How is it useful?

Jean-Pierre Luminet By definition, a model is said to be “standard” when there is consensus, that is to say that it is provisionally adopted as the best (or least bad, as you wish!) Description of the world. But no model can be definitive: however precise it may be, “the map is not the territory”, to use another famous expression, and in this respect it is fortunate that there is not complete unanimity, otherwise the search would stop. In the more specific case of cosmology and its standard model of the big bang, a philosophical difficulty is added: that of a possible absolute beginning of the world 14 billion years ago. The last chapter of my book deals precisely with a new physics where, thanks to the quantification of gravitation, the big bang would no longer mark the singular beginning of the universe, but would translate a transition between different phases of its evolution. All of this remains very speculative, however.

Should we assume that there are several Universes, as the philosopher Leibniz had imagined, or even a Universe prior to the Big Bang, or maintain the Aristotelian uniqueness of the Universe to overcome the duality of contemporary physical theories?

Jean-Pierre Luminet Leibniz had indeed imagined that there could exist an infinity of universes provided with different laws of nature, but for theological reasons he considered that God had selected only our only present world, on the sole criterion that he was “The best possible”. In current physical theories (where we avoid involving a creator in such a naïve way!), The concept of multiple universes has reappeared in various forms. There is a whole panoply of very different multiverse models depending on the theories. In some, the universes coexist in a single gigantic space-time divided into distinct and autonomous “bubbles”; in others, they are in different dimensions of space-time; in still others, they follow one another over time, regenerating during phases of “big bounce” which replace the idea of ​​a unique and original big bang. Many physicists see in it the solution to a certain number of so-called “parameter adjustment” problems, but with more philosophical than scientific arguments which leave me rather skeptical …

What advice would you give to young people who would like to become an astrophysicist? Currently, do they have the means to achieve this by living decently in France?

Jean-Pierre Luminet For many years I encouraged young people, many of whom wrote to me after reading my books, to embark on a career as researcher in astrophysics. Unfortunately today I am much more reserved. Not that the profession of astrophysicist – or more generally of researcher – has become less exciting, but it now comes up against, because of the deplorable scientific policies conducted in France for about two decades, with so many obstacles, barriers, constraints, even depreciations of all kinds (derisory wages compared to the level of competence required), that entering the profession today is more a matter of the apostolate than of a suitable life project! I am shocked when I compare my own situation as a young researcher of forty years ago, free to choose the subjects that interested me when they were not yet “in fashion” (I am thinking in particular of black holes). ), to that of young people who are now approaching research in our country. Even if they were lucky enough, after a very difficult obstacle course and a hyperselection, to obtain a position at the CNRS or in a university, as these institutions no longer have recurring budgets, they must immediately present a well “targeted” research project to have a chance of being funded by a French or European agency. However, all these agencies are plagued by bureaucracy. Before even starting to search, you have to fill out dozens of forms to explain what you hope to find and what it will be “useful” for society. While, by definition, research is unpredictable, and it is from this unpredictability that the greatest innovations are born.

What is your view on the multiannual research programming bill adopted by Parliament?

Jean-Pierre Luminet I am very upset against this law, many aspects of which further aggravate the research situation in our country, not to mention certain provisions aimed at reducing the freedom to think and act which are downright iniquitous. I have signed several petitions on this subject, while being aware that we are fighting against an implacable “spirit of the times”. This attempt to take control and pilot research indeed wants to extend to all sectors of society, as can be seen in particular with the management of the health crisis. Admittedly, now a “senior” researcher emeritus, I am not directly affected by this bill, but, for the sake of my younger colleagues who will come up against it more and more severely in the years to come, I joined for the first time in my life in resistance.