Even if they deny it, Agnès Jaoui and Jean-Pierre Bacri restore their letters of nobility to French popular comedy. In this week’s HD, the co-authors of At the end of the tale, released in theaters this Wednesday, come back to their playful choral film, in the form of variations around tales and beliefs. Excerpts from our meeting with one of the funniest and most relevant duets in French cinema. Interview.

For At the End of the Story, you go through a somewhat disparaged and nevertheless noble genre, comedy. Is this the way to “give it back its letters of nobility?”

Agnès Jaoui. We don’t want to give it back its letters of nobility, that’s just how we like to write.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. It is not a choice, we cannot write otherwise. We couldn’t say to ourselves: “What if we wrote something that wouldn’t be a comedy?” We wouldn’t be able to. Maybe we could do what Woody Allen tried in Interiors. But in the end, he forced himself a lot to make an imitation of what he really liked. Not bad.

Agnès Jaoui. It’s a great movie.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. It’s good but we don’t want to.

Agnès Jaoui. As authors and spectators, this kind of distance on things that allows us to deal with serious subjects while having fun makes us jubilant. This is how we are, how we see life.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. If there is no humor, I am not satisfied with the first degree. One cannot not have this distance which makes observing a situation from afar something pleasant. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s like telling me how you walk. If you start to watch yourself walk, you just don’t get away with it. Yet we are walking. It is “natural” to us.

So you trust the viewer by telling yourself that you will both succeed in making them laugh and think?

Jean-Pierre Bacri. Others stuck to it and it seemed to work. Lots of writers are funny and say things.

Agnès Jaoui. Afterwards, sometimes, they just laugh. It does not matter. This has happened to us many times.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. I remember a spectator who told us after a play we had written: “It feels good to laugh after a day’s work”. Why not?

Your films multiply the characters. Why do you decide to make films this way?

Agnès Jaoui. Initially, it came out of necessity. We first wrote for the theater. We wanted all the actors to have a good role because it’s painful to wait behind the scenes. From there, we started to write like that. We always want and need several characters to carry the chosen themes. We don’t want to write just for the two of us. We love the actors. We like to share. It just happens naturally. Sometimes, on the contrary, we have too many characters. But it is normal for a princess to have a father, a mother, a friend.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. This choice would almost correspond to my political opinions. I always get pissed off when I see movies with one role or two leading roles and a bunch of roles, if you can call it roles, serving them soup. You need a jerk in a store. We’re going to take something. I always miss something when I see the story of someone the world pisses for, the world being soup servers. It pisses me off.

Agnès Jaoui. These are bad movies. Because there are loads of movies with just two characters that are very good.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. It’s not my drug. I really like the spirit of the troop. Agnes often says that we wrote our plays with five or six characters with equal roles for everyone because we lived the fact of being an actor with two little rotten scenes in plays where you had to wait an hour in backstage before entering. We wanted them all to be happy, that there was no frustration. And as Agnès says, the characters come to us when we write and we can’t help it.

The film is also a variation on love …

Agnès Jaoui. We wanted to say that there are several forms of love possible. A young girl can meet her prince charming and be happy with him for the remaining 60 or 80 years. But there are plenty of other possibilities. It does not matter to be wrong, to have the wrong prince, there are many forms of love possible.

What is the value of storytelling and comedy in times of crisis?

Jean-Pierre Bacri. Since 1973 and the first oil shock, we have always sold to people and ordinary people, crises that never affect those who have money. Frankly, I haven’t known about the crisis for 20 years. I don’t care about seizures. Crises are for the little ones. We have been telling people for 40 years, it will not be possible to increase you because we are in the middle of a crisis. It is true that this one is powerful …

Agnès Jaoui. We hear crisis and we put it in the film. It’s anxious to hear it all the time. We are bathed in a feeling of the end of the world. This fear of the end of the world also makes people write stories and believe in anything and everything. Before, she was more or less irrational. We didn’t know if the sky was going to fall on our heads. Now, great scientists regularly come to tell us that if we continue like this, the planet will be dead in ten years. We see visions of horror like Beijing and its pollution. I push an open door, but the tale, the beliefs, still have a refuge value.

Jean-Pierre Bacri. That’s it with the pictures. Often it is false and ridiculous, but certain commonplaces are very true and hold true.

You were first known as an actor. What drives you to write too?

Jean-Pierre Bacri. At the beginning, it came from a necessity, from an anxiety that we had as an actor. I was beginning to find what I was offered insufficient. Agnes was at the start of her career and didn’t work much. This anguish began to make us write. Then we got a taste for it because we were lucky enough to be successful and we really like writing together.

Why do you use the term “luck”?

Jean-Pierre Bacri. We could have not been successful. In this case, we would have returned to our profession of actors with the same anxieties. Success is always a chance. Sometimes you deserve things and you don’t and vice versa. It’s a bit unpredictable. I won’t name any names, but perfectly shitty films make millions of admissions. Small gems, small successes struggle to make 400,000. We are therefore lucky to have success.

