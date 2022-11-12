the senators Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) and Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) entered, this Friday (11.Nov.2022), with representation in the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) against any “public data destruction” at the Planalto Palace after the 2nd round of elections. Here’s the intact (868 KB).

In the document, the senators ask the TCU to investigate the alleged attack on the Planalto networks and subsequent formatting of computers containing public data. They also request that the Court remove those responsible for the palace’s information system and notify the Public Prosecutor’s Office with the TCU for further measures.

This Friday (11.Nov.2022), the Federal Public Ministry asked for an investigation into the alleged deletion of files. The agency also wants explanations about who started the HD formatting order.

The measures are based on a report published by the portal metropolisesaccording to which the employees of the Planalto’s IT area received a notice to format the computers because of an alleged threat detected in the system after the 2nd round of the elections.

By formatting computers, public files could be deleted from machines. According to the senators’ statement sent to the TCU, there is concern about the risk of destroying important files for the transition of government and for the registration of public activities.

Jean Paul and Paulo Rocha sign the representation with senators Dario Elias Berger (PSB-SC), Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), Paulo Roberto Paim (PT- RS), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN).