President of the state-owned company made the statement after meeting with oil company workers in the state this Sunday

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), said this Sunday (12.Mar.2023) that the activities of the state-owned unit in Bahia will continue. He made the statement on his Twitter profile after meeting with an employee of the oil company in the state.

“We have already announced the review and suspension of compulsory transfers and we will continue in direct dialogue with everyone to build a Petrobras strong for the future of the Brazilian people”he wrote.

Jean Paul also said that he signed a commitment with the workers to defend and strengthen the oil company in the state. “I received the demands of our companions from the Polo da Bahia, where Brazil had its first explorations with the birth of the oil industry, in 1941, from the Candeias well”.

Petrobras is going through a process of reducing operations in shallow and onshore waters to focus on activities in deep waters.

In March, the state-owned company suspended processes for the sale of assets in progress, at the request of the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is against divestments by Petrobras.