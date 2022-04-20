Jean-Paul Strauss He is going through one of the most painful moments of his life, since this Tuesday, April 19, the death of his mother, the artist Anita Martínez, 74 years old, was confirmed.

Through his social networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, the Peruvian singer dedicated a heartfelt message to the woman who gave him life.

In the post, Jean-Paul Strauss thanked all these years shared with Anita Martinez and assured that his love will be unbreakable.

YOU CAN SEE: Jean Paul Strauss recovers from COVID-19: “I felt I wouldn’t make it”

“Thank you for everything, my queen, and go with God. Your children, grandchildren, family and friends will love and remember you always.” wrote.

Likewise, the artist invited all those who wanted to accompany him to say goodbye to his mother.

“It will be veiled in the Virgin of Fatima today (Tuesday) and tomorrow Wednesday (April 20) until 2:00 pm for those who want to say goodbye,” he added.

Jean Paul Strauss says goodbye to his mother Anita Martínez. Photo: Jean-Paul Strauss/Facebook

Who announced the death of Anita Martínez?

The organization Inter Artis Peru was in charge of communicating the death of Anita Martinez through his official Facebook account.

“On behalf of the Inter Artis Peru family, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anita Martínez. She rests in peace ”, it is pointed out in the message.

Actress Anita Martinez passed away. Photo: Interartis Peru /Facebook

Jean Paul Strauss: “My mom doesn’t recognize me anymore”

During his participation in “I am, great battles, great celebrities” in May 2021, Jean Paul Strauss revealed that his mother suffered from memory loss and hardly recognized him anymore. “I wanted to dedicate it (the song “Hallelujah”) to her, especially to my mother. She goes through a delicate moment many years ago, she no longer recognizes me, but in our hearts we love each other and she feels the love that she has always been between us, “he commented at the time.