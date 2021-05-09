Jean Paul Strauss and ‘Marcelo Motta’ performed the song “Hallelujah” for the special by the Mother’s Day what did he do I am, great battles, great celebrities last Saturday. At the end of his presentation, the Peruvian singer took a few minutes to dedicate a meaningful message to the woman who gave him life.

The interpreter of “De todos las nostalgias” confessed that he forgot part of the lyrics of the song and that his partner helped him, and then added “We have rehearsed this song very little, but we have done it with all our love, dedicated, for its put, to all Peruvian mothers ”.

Jean paul strauss explained in I am that his mother, Anita Martinez, He has problems with memory, so he can no longer recognize it; However, he said that the love between the two remains latent. “I wanted to dedicate (the song) especially to my mother, she goes through a delicate moment for many years, no longer recognizes me, but in our hearts we love each other and the love that has always been between us is felt,” he said.

The winner of the Silver Seagull also dedicated this show to him in I am to his life partner. “My wife, Claudia, who made me know the true essence of God’s love,” he said.

Jean Paul Strauss and ‘Marcelo Motta’ return to I am after defeating COVID-19

On Thursday April 8, ‘Marcelo Motta’ and Jean Paul Strauss announced that they have resumed their participation in I am, great battles, great celebrities. Both had left the program temporarily after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Jean Paul Strauss and I come back with everything. There is no coronavirus to stop us and we hope to have your support, “wrote the impersonator on his social networks.

