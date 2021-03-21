The Peruvian singer Jean Paul Strauss was absent in the last edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities due to symptoms of COVID-19.

The television host Adolfo Aguilar reported on what happened minutes before the presentation of ‘José José’ and Kate Candela. According to the presenter, the interpreter of “Of all nostalgia” decided to comply with the isolation until it is ruled out if it is positive for the coronavirus.

“There is something important … We have a triple battle, it happens that Jean Paul Strauss presented symptoms (of COVID-19) and consciously, he has decided to rest for a reasonable time until he knows what he has. Jean Paul Strauss and ‘Marcello Motta’ are not performing tonight. We are sure that it is due to a prevention issue ”, said the animator of I am.

For his part, singer Jean Paul Strauss, 50, has yet to comment on the matter. A few days ago, he invited his followers to continue supporting him and the rocker impersonator in the I am vote. This after beating ‘Bad Bunny’ in the contest.

“A new challenge and a great joy to be able to reach your homes through #yosoygrandesbatallasgrandesfamosos. Your support and vote will help us fulfill the dream. Thank you for joining us! ”Was the artist’s last message on Facebook.

