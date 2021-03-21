Jean Paul Strauss used his social networks to communicate that he contracted coronavirus and has already started his treatment to overcome the disease, supported by the care of his wife Claudia, who also performed the discard test that was negative.

Recall that in the recent edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, Jean Paul Strauss called attention to his absence, so the presenter Adolfo Aguilar explained that the singer was complying with social isolation due to the ailments of the virus.

“I know that many are wondering what happened to me that I did not appear on the show and they announced that it was wrong. Well, the truth is that yesterday I took the COVID-19 test due to several discomforts that I felt and I tested positive. The discomforts have been increasing but I am well cared for by my wife Claudia, who thank God has tested negative “, wrote the singer in Facebook.

What’s more, Jean paul strauss He said that his cell phone was stolen when he was leaving his medical consultation and is currently incommunicado. The artist hopes to be victorious after contracting the virus that, he says, took away several of his loved ones.

Jean Paul Strauss confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus and will be absent in I am, great battles, great celebrities. Photo: Capture Jean Paul Strauss Facebook

“I will give the good fight to this virus and I know that God strengthens me, He is my spiritual, physical and mental strength and I am completely sure that it will be a difficult stage but I will be victorious. I try to keep myself mentally busy, not think too much because that makes you worse, especially when you have already lost people you loved to this virus, “he concluded.

