Jean Paul Santa María took to his social networks to report his resignation from the Grand Orchestra after the cases of infidelity of the group's leader, Christian Domínguez. In his letter, Romina Gachoy's partner makes it clear that he did not know about Domínguez's alibis: “I AM NOT anyone's pimp and I will not lend myself to anything that goes against my peace and that of my family.”

What did Jean Paul Santa María say?

Jean Paul Santa María surprised tonight by making public his resignation from the Domínguez orchestra and stated that he always dedicated himself to working and not making friends “to cover up the bad behavior of nothing.”

“I was just another employee of the company and the orchestra was the means with which I generated a livelihood for my family, period. I was never aware of what, independently, the members of the orchestra did in their private lives,” he said in a beginning

Furthermore, he adds that he would not lend himself to doing this type of evil. “If I had seen a compromising or uncomfortable situation that went against my values ​​at the first attempt I would have already retired from the orchestra, because today, thank God, I have options to be able to work in what I like, and if I didn't do it because I was never involved in these types of situations that I am now encountering publicly,” he said.

