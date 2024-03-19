This Tuesday, March 19, Mariella Zanetti She was a guest on the program 'América hoy' and surprised when she shared an unpleasant experience she had with Jean Paul Santa María, which left the presenters of the magazine perplexed when she recounted what happened with the well-known cumbia singer. In addition, Mariella described the reaction of Romina Gachoy, the artist's partner, who witnessed the events. After that, the former member of the Great International Orchestra himself decided to go out, on his social networks, to clarify what really happened.

Did Mariela Zanetti have a bad experience with Jean Paul Santa María?

Mariella Zanetti He participated in the latest installment of the program 'América hoy' this Tuesday, March 19, where he shared an unpleasant experience he had with Jean Paul Santa María, one of the new collaborators of the Channel 4 magazine.

At the beginning, Zanetti said that, on one occasion, while speaking with Romina Gachoy, he asked to speak on the phone with Jean Paul Santa María to greet him, since he considered him his friend. However, the cumbia singer offended her. This confession surprised presenters Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo. Later, Brunella Horna asked him why this happened.

“He has strange mood swings. I don't know why it happened, it was out of nowhere that he insulted me. Out of nowhere, he got upset,” explained Mariella, who also detailed Romina Gachoy's reaction upon hearing her partner utter those insults. . “She was upset and apologized to me. I told him to go to hell because my character is not to stay silent (…) he said horrible things to me in front of her,” she said.

What did Jean Paul Santa María respond to Mariela Zanetti?

After the statements of Mariela Zanetti, in which he said that he had a bad experience with Jean Paul Santa María, the singer used his Instagram account to defend himself and clarified what really happened, therefore, the reason for his negative reaction against the comic actress. Likewise, he claimed to have nothing against the former model.

“You're terrible. How you tell things. When did I stop being your 'douchebag'? That day you simply made a bad joke on me on the phone, posing as a girl from an unknown phone number and telling me: 'Hello, my love. How are you? Do you remember me? Oh my life, have you already forgotten?' And things like that. And you also told Romina that you would play the joke on me. Remember! And obviously I didn't know it was you, that's why I reacted like that,” she noted.

Jean Paul Santa María responded on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Jean Paul Santa María

“Then you called me to stand up! ha, ha. You told me: 'Hey, it's me, Mariela. You don't talk to me like that.' I still didn't understand anything. But then, when Romina called me and explained that it was all a joke, I told her to apologize for me, that I didn't know it was you, and to explain to you that I don't like those jokes. And there she was. I'm still your 'gadget'. It's okay! Vibes!“he wrote on his social networks.