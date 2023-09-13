Jean Paul Santa Maria and Romina Gachoy They surprised this morning by ending their relationship after more than 8 years together. Although it does not exactly specify the reason for the breakup, in the announcement, they make it clear that the breakup occurs on the best terms. The news has generated great commotion among users, since recently, they seemed happy and seemed to be one of the most stable couples in the world.

Did Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy break up due to infidelity?

The ex-couple made up of Jean Paul Santa Maria and Romina Gachoy explains that distancing does not occur due to third parties or situations linked to the negative. “We want to tell you that Jean Paul and I are officially separated and today we close our love story after 11 years of dating and 8 years of marriage by saying thank you and goodbye. There are no claims to each other, on the contrary, in these years, we became very happy and pushed each other to be better. “This decision is not linked to anything negative, much less that it involves other people,” the statement reads.

“We continue to be family, parents and our children will always be our motivation to be the best team… We believe in love after love, we value each other, respect and wish for the happiness of others. We thank God for these years together, for the family we formed, for having given us such beautiful love and that is the legacy we want for our children,” the writing adds.

Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy put an end to their romance after almost 20 years together. Photo: Romina Gachoy/Instagram

Finally, the figures of the national show asked for tolerance in these difficult moments. “We ask for your respect at this time as a family and we thank you for your love always.”

What did Jean Paul Santa María say about Romina Gachoy’s Onlyfans?

He too exchico reality He took advantage of a live on TikTok to clarify an issue that had been discussed a lot. Jean Paul made it clear that he had no problem with the hot content offered by his then-wife Romina Gachoy through the adult platform Onlyfans. “I know her as a model, a sexy girl that’s the way I like it, that’s how I fell in love, and it seems that this platform generates much more remuneration, she is in her comfort zone, she is not exposed to having the camera put on her. She is comfortable and calm,” express.

