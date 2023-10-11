He does not give up. Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy They are in the public eye after the Uruguayan publicly announced her separation from the member of ‘Gran Orquesta’. Along these lines, the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ captured the couple having a date at a luxurious restaurant in Miraflores; However, everything ended badly. Romina ended up with tears in her eyes and leaving the restaurant. Jean Paul spoke with a local media and explained that despite what was seen on cameras, he continues to insist on a reconciliation, but that it affects him and hurts him that Romina continues in the position of separation.

“I spoke to her and told her to apologize, that I got carried away by my emotions, I am vulnerable, sensitive, and that it was not going to happen again. But later, when she has done interviews, I have made her feel that it hurts me, it affects me that she seems so firm in that position that there is no reconciliation. She hasn’t said no either, which could be, but it could also be that we won’t be together again.”declared Trome.

