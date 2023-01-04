The nominee for the presidency of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), has already started the process of unlinking its companies that operate in the oil and gas area. On the afternoon of this Wednesday (4.jan.2023), the Expetro consultancy had already changed hands.

In a note to Power360the senator said he will keep only the holding Active Singleton, to manage properties owned by you.

The output is a way to meet the requirements of the State Lawwhich prohibits the nomination of candidates who have “any form of conflict of interest” to be on the board of a public company.

In a note, the senator’s advisory stated that “there is no legal or compliance requirement for him to remain or not a partner in these ventures”, but that he chose to disassociate himself for reasons of transparency. Read the full article below.

However, the Power360 found out that the trend is for the state-owned company’s compliance area to demand the sale of companies. The senator needs to disassociate himself from the companies during the process of analysis of his resume by Petrobras’ governance area.

The state-owned company’s Celeg (Eligibility Committee) must present an opinion on compliance with the State-Owned Companies Law and the company’s internal rules. Celeg’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Board of Directors, which must approve or reject the nomination.

The Union will also have to forward the list of nominees to the Council. According to Petrobras rules, the president of the state-owned company needs to be a board member. The names will go through the same analysis process. Afterwards, a shareholders’ meeting will be convened to vote on the composition of the Board.

Jean Paul Prates has a company that operates in the same field and others that can provide services to Petrobras competitors. Are they:

Caracara Petroleum – oil exploration appears as the company’s main activity in the Revenue;

Singleton Participações Imobiliárias – is registered with the Revenue as a consultancy. She is a partner at Carcará Petróleo and the other two consultancies below;

Bioconsultants – consultancy specializing in natural resources and the environment.

Until the early afternoon of this Wednesday (January 4), the candidate for president of Petrobras was also listed as a partner of expetro – specialized consultancy in the area of ​​oil and natural gas. Jean Paul participated via another company, Singleton. Now, he no longer participates. The only partner in this company is Rildo Alves da Silva.

Jean Paul Prates denies that there is a conflict of interest. About Carcará, Prates says that he claims that the company does not earn anything, but he stayed tuned in case it was necessary to use it for some repurchase. The company is registered as a C operator –small size– in the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

According to the senator, this record is difficult to access and, therefore, the company remained active, even though it did not carry out any activity.

“She participated in 2 ANP bids back there in 2001 and 2022 and then didn’t participate in anything else. She never got an invoice. It is a stationary company, which serves to enter the field if necessary. So there is no problem leaving it and there is also no connection with Petrobras at any recent moment in less than 10 years. There is no conflict”, said Prates to the Power360.

About Singleton, Prates said that it is a holding with zero revenues, set up to represent its shareholding and management of 3 estates.

OTHER SIDE

Here is the full text of the note received by the Power360:

“Regarding Jean Paul Prates’ equity interest in companies that have been inactive for some years, it must be made clear that there is no legal or compliance need for him to remain or not as a partner in these ventures. However, as transparency has always been a principle advocated throughout Jean Paul Prates’ public life, he decided to disconnect the corporate structure of these companies, keeping only the Singleton holding company active with the aim of managing properties owned by him.”