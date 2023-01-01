The future president of Petrobras, senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN)said this Sunday (Jan 1, 2023) that the government will take a Provisional Measure later today to extend the exemption of federal gasoline taxes for 60 days.

“The measure will give us great tranquility to work on the price policy, how Petrobras is doing, how the dollar is behaving“said.

According to him, other fuels, such as diesel, may have a longer extension, of 6 months or until the end of the year. Prates criticized the government’s measure of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) which set the end of the exemption on December 31, 2022.

The discussion on exemption from gasoline taxes divided the new government. The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was contrary to the measure. The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, was favorable the extension byat least 3 months”.

On Tuesday (27.Dec.2022), the president’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), there was decided that the PIS/Cofins exemption would not be extended – taxes would only be suspended until December 31, 2022.

With the declaration of Jean Paul Prates, the collection of taxes should remain suspended until the beginning of March. If there was no provisional measure, the price of gasoline it could up to R$ 0.69.

EXEMPTION ON FUEL

Former President Bolsonaro sanctioned on March 11, 2022 project that unifies and standardizes ICMS on fuels.

Measure, approved by Congresswas an attempt to curb the price increases of gasoline and diesel in the country.

The text zeroed the PIS/Cofins rates on diesel, biodiesel and cooking gas until the end of 2022. of Budget Guidelines for 2022.