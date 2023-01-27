New president says state-owned company should seek “profitable diversification” and new frontiers for oil exploration

The new president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, made his 1st speech to state-owned employees on Thursday (26.jan.2023). In the speech, Prates defended that Petrobras lead the energy transition in Brazil.

“The size and trajectory of Petrobras naturally make it play a major role in driving the energy transition in Brazil”, he declared. THE “profitable diversification” in Petrobras’ business, with the inclusion of investments in the renewable energy segment, is an idea defended by Prates.

He was one of the coordinators of the transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group, whose report suggested the creation of a specific directorate for renewables in the state-owned company’s organizational structure.

Prates also stated that Petrobras should continue increasing its oil and gas production, “seeking new frontiers responsibly”. Petrobras is about to start drilling on the Equatorial Margin, which stretches from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte, and is an environmentally sensitive region.

Jean Paul also defended investment in oil refineries. During the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Petrobras focused on the offshore oil and natural gas exploration and production segment.

The state-owned company left exploration assets on land or in mature sedimentary basins, in addition to putting 8 of its refineries up for sale, according to an agreement signed with the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) in 2019.

In its latest strategic plan, Petrobras earmarked R$78 billion in investments, of which 83% are concentrated in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The President’s Transition Group Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) recommended reviewing the plan in 60 days.