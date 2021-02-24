Jean Paul Santa María celebrated his birthday with his family. Through his social networks, he shared the tender moment he lived with his loved ones.

The singer was surprised by his wife Romina Gachoy and their children. Likewise, through an Instagram message, he thanked God for all the blessings he has given him throughout these years.

“Just very grateful to God and life for really so much. I feel blessed! And happy to receive these 32 February feeling full and surrounded by the love of my family, “he wrote at first.

“Blessed with a wonderful wife and my three children who fill my life! I just have to thank and continue enjoying, that’s what this life is for! Thank you all for the greetings and the good energy! ”, Ended in the photograph where it was shown how everyone wanted to bite the cake.

Post by Jean Paul Santa María

Jean Paul says goodbye to his father

A month ago, Santa María had a hard time due to the death of her father.

“It’s just a see you later, it’s just a short goodbye. Julio Enrique Santa María Angulo, my hero forever! My cute daddy! My unsurpassed role model, I love you with all my soul, Dad. Thank you for everything you taught me, everything you gave me and everything you left me in each of your wise words, “wrote the model on his Instagram.

