Hertha BSC was unable to prevent relegation from the Bundesliga. The club from the capital of Germany was on its way to a narrow victory over VfL Bochum on the penultimate matchday at home, but deep into injury time it became 1-1.

Substitute Keven Schlotterbeck gave Bochum a very important point in the fight against relegation in the 94th minute. Due to the 1-1 draw, the seventeenth place has become the highest achievable for Hertha. The numbers seventeen and eighteen relegate directly, the number sixteen has to play play-offs.

Former Feyenoorder Jean-Paul Boëtius is under contract with Hertha. He came in shortly after Lucas Tousart's 1-0, a header. It seemed like an important goal, but deep into injury time, Schlotterbeck headed in from a corner, after which it became quiet in the Olympiastadion. Hertha has played in the Bundesliga again since 2013. Ten years ago, promotion was achieved after the club was also relegated in 2010 and 2012.

Schalke 04, which is still fighting against relegation, took a point at home against Eintracht Frankfurt. It became 2-2. Schalke is now sixteenth, with one point less than Bochum. Schalke 04 awaits a game against RB Leipzig in the last round. Bochum plays at home against Bayer Leverkusen. Stuttgart is also not yet sure of survival. The club has two games left to play.

Union Berlin is doing bad business

At the top, Union Berlin did bad business in the battle for a ticket for the Champions League. Union lost the away game against Hoffenheim 4-2. Danilho Doekhi was accurate for the visitors. Sheraldo Becker also had a base place. Both players played the entire game. RB Leipzig (60 points), Union Berlin (59) and Freiburg (59) compete for the remaining two tickets for the Champions League. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are already certain of participation and together decide who will be champion. See also Ukraine war: Kyiv publishes the photo

