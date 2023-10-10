Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy, although they ended their relationship a few days ago, they decided to spend a romantic evening in a famous beachfront restaurant in Miraflores, last Thursday, October 5 at 8:30 pm Everything seemed to be going well, because the former reality boy even took some photos of his ex-partner and they both talked in the best way at a table. The Uruguayan model smiled at times, as reported by a report from the Magaly Medina.

However, the romantic atmosphere began to fade when Jean Paul began to pay more attention to his cell phone than to the mother of his last children. Immediately, Romina is seen making gestures with her hand, in what appears to be a call for attention or complaints to her ex-partner. Then, she walks away from her to record some videos and, when she returns to her place, she only does so to pick up her coat and leave, but the singer didn’t notice her absence until 10 minutes later. When he goes to look for her, she rejects him and they both leave the restaurant. According to the ‘Urraca’ program, the influencer left wiping away some tears.

