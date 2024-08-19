Toluca’s present is less interesting, although the team from the State of Mexico signed like the rest of the Liga MX a failure within the Leagues Cup, the reality is that due to the powerful squad they have, added to the great style of play they present, the devils are for many one of the serious candidates to be crowned within the local tournament. Now, the market follows its course and those from the State of Mexico make more movements on it.
Beyond being a highly valued piece by Paiva, the club’s coach, Jean Meneses has made the decision to leave Toluca and close his signing with the Vasco da Gama team of Brazil, leaving a gap in the squad that was not contemplated, but that the board of directors of the Mexican team will use to accelerate the arrival of who was initially contemplated as Maxi Araujo’s replacement, Anderson Duarte, a move that was agreed upon and would be signed this week.
Duarte, who is only 20 years old, is one of the great jewels of his country. His card until now belongs to Sporting Uruguay and his transfer would be for a figure that at this point is still unknown. The profile of the player is that of a left winger who can perform in the same way as a ’10’, his greatest virtue is one-on-one, as he does not lack rigor when facing and his quality has even taken him to the absolute selection with Bielsa even though he has not debuted.
#Jean #Meneses #leaves #Toluca #replacement #jewel #Uruguay
Leave a Reply