videoOut of nowhere a bus shelter right in front of your window. A Belgian couple is speechless when they suddenly come face to face with countless bus passengers every day. “They might as well let the travelers sit inside with us.”



Birger Vandael



1 Feb. 2022











,,Nobody had said anything when the work started here”, say Jean-Marie and Agnes from Beringen, Belgium. “First they had measured everything here four times and suddenly there was a bus shelter in front of our house. We don’t understand how this could have happened. Everyone can see that this isn’t going to work, right?”

Jean Marie and Agnes. © Mine Dalemans



The Belgian couple immediately contacted their landlord and the municipality to report the unusual situation. ,,The landlord already took a look on Saturday and yesterday someone from the municipality came over. He explained how this could have gone wrong. Apparently this situation has already been discussed."

Jean-Marie and Agnes look straight at the booth. © Mine Dalemans



For the couple it remains ‘of course a bit of a shock’. “Such a bus shelter is very annoying in itself and then you should not forget that vandalism is often involved. They could just break a window of ours here. No, this is not pleasant, nobody wants something like that for their home.”

Replaced by pole

According to the mayor of Beringen, Thomas Vints, the work has been carried out according to plan. ,,Initially, the bus shelter would be somewhere else, but this location eventually came to the fore. In practice, the outcome turned out to be unfortunate. I understand that no one wants a cubicle like this in front of their home. That is why I reviewed the file and decided to remove the box from there.”

The bus shelter. © Mine Dalemans



An employee of the Belgian Department of Traffic and Mobility confirms that, after internal consultation, it has been decided to replace the bus shelter with a stop post. ,, Earlier communication showed that another option was not possible and that the bus shelter would remain at this location. This communication was incorrect. Of course we understand the commotion and frustrations. We therefore came up with an alternative that is beneficial for all parties involved."

© Mine Dalemans



Jean-Marie and Agnes hope that the monstrosity will soon disappear in front of their home. ,,Preferably this week, although that should be in order. Now they have to do double work, but that is their own fault. We are not to blame. Of course we get a lot of attention now. We already got a lot of reaction to this and people even stop when they walk past our house.”

Jean-Marie and Agnes hope that the box will disappear soon. © Mine Dalemans



The Belgians have now lived here for about fifteen years. “We’ve never experienced anything like this and it probably won’t happen again.”