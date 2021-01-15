In your recent book (1), you bring together essays on history, philosophy, literature, language, sociology, and the language of modern sciences, to arouse, like a chemist with his test tube, reactions between these various disciplines. Explain your approach to us.

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond The metaphor of this book as a “test tube” should be taken with a grain of salt. In truth, it is in the reader’s mind that I hope to provoke (in all senses of the word) interactions, reciprocal insights between the different modes on which science should be thought about. For it is indissolubly an effort to understand the world and, through its link with technology – much more recent than we think – an attempt to transform it. Scientific activity is at the same time conceptual, material and cultural. More deeply still, my essays collected in this book aim to contribute to an awareness of its issues and its political conditioning. But, rather than developing abstract theoretical analyzes, I chose to deal with themes as concrete as they are varied: a history of our science written in the twenty-third century, an analysis of reality according to physics, a reflection on the relationships of the philosophers Simone Weil or Bergson with science, a modern rereading of Lucretia, an apologue on scholarly ignorance, a visit to Schrödinger’s cat, a letter to Marie Curie and another to Gustave Flaubert, a praise of controversies, a critical reading of the scientific culture, scholarly entertainment on the fall of astronomers into wells, etc.

You find that contemporary science has become so complicated that you have to look at it from all angles to get to it. But isn’t that adding complexity for those who want to access it?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond The problem is not really to “gain access” to contemporary science, in the sense that it would be a question for everyone to master all the knowledge that it produces. Science, already old moreover and not only contemporary, is, neither more nor less than all the human arts and crafts, a highly specialized activity, the result of the general division of labor which has allowed both technical and theoretical progress. of our societies, while underlying many of its contradictions. It is certainly desirable to share the knowledge provided by science. But to what extent and at what level? The problem really is not just about science. New to the theory of relativity? But what do you really know about the manufacture of sugar, the cinematographic staging or the Constitution of our Republic? The principle of democracy is not based on an ideal universal expertise of each citizen, but on the bet, because it is one, that conscience must prevail over competence. It is also a question of enabling everyone to first understand the problems of our society rather than wanting to impose solutions on them, which, most often, meet only specific interests. In the case of science, more precisely, it is its relations with techniques, with the capitalist system, with the environment (natural and artificial), with cultural creation, of which it is necessary to perceive by what complex channels they l ‘guide: what advances do these interactions allow, and what do they inhibit?

You praise controversies and a critical reading of scientific culture. You even speak of “science-friction”. What to say? Do we not run the risk of promoting public skepticism?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond But there is no democratic life without a critical mind, that is to say without skepticism! Public skepticism should be encouraged. The danger today is not so much a lack of confidence in science and reason as an over-confidence in irrational and anti-scientific ideologies, whether religious, conspiratorial, authoritarian, etc. It would be paradoxical to say the least if science, which prides itself on advancing thanks to a permanent critical spirit, balks at being itself subjected to its examination. It is by promoting the understanding and sharing of the critical dimensions specific to science that we will be able to avoid seeing it transforming into a new dogma and provoking reactions of rejection.

You analyze, for example, the relationship between science and the media. How can these contribute to a “good popularization” of scientific knowledge?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond By going beyond the framework of popularization, that is to say by not limiting itself to delivering simple information on the most recent advances in science. “Communication” in this area is moreover too often confused with the promotion of scientists and their institutions. Knowledge, whatever it is, can only really have a chance of being transmitted and then assimilated if it is placed in its broad context: historical, political, cultural. This requires hindsight, particularly temporal, the only one capable of allowing the evaluation of the importance of such and such information. We need a real “science criticism”, like what exists for artistic fields. This would allow laymen to appreciate not only the validity of a scientific advance, but (above all!) Its relevance. Basically, the media should be less immediate … Just as our cultural life, whether literary, musical, artistic, etc., cannot live on contemporary creations alone and must relentlessly revisit past works, the interest in science requires a constant resourcing of advances – but also of errors – scientists of the past.

We owe you the formula according to which we should “cultivate science”. What do you mean by that ? And is it in this perspective that you founded and direct the journal Alloy?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond Modern science was born in the 17th century within the culture of the time. To be convinced of this, it is only necessary to note the relationship that the scientific works of Galileo have with literature and painting, of Descartes with philosophy, and even those of Newton with theology. Still in the 18th century, the large Encyclopedia testifies to this essential alliance. But the institutionalization and specialization of science in the 19th century and even more so in the 20th century, its rapprochement with technology and industry, will distance it and separate it from the cultural movement. I put forward the idea that there cannot be today – or in any case, we hope, tomorrow – of shared understanding and collective mastery of scientific research if it does not reconnect with cultural creation, including the works can give us the necessary distance and height of view. In fact, it is with this perspective that we founded the journal Alloy, including the subtitle, “Culture, science, technology”, says ambition. Scientists from all disciplines collaborate, including social and human sciences of course, philosophers, writers, artists, musicians, people from the theater and cinema, etc. At the start of 2021, we are publishing issue 81 of the review, which, under the title Cosmicomix, inspired by Italo Calvino, invites contemporary artists to offer us a healthy look, smiling or ironic, on what we call, no doubt quite pretentious, the “conquest of space”.

Regarding the Covid-19 health crisis, what do you think of the role played by scientists in the media, especially on television, which remains the mainstream media?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond I admit I hardly watch television for information and therefore cannot answer in a substantiated manner. But what strikes me, reading the (good) press, is the meager place reserved in the circumstances for the social and human sciences in comparison with the natural sciences. Understanding an epidemic, and therefore its eventual control, is not only a question of virology, pharmacology, therapy, but at least as much of history, sociology, economics, and even of psychology.

By the way, do you think that medicine is a science or rather an art?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond It is obviously an art – and this judgment is in no way disparaging! -, an art in the sense of “arts and crafts”, that is to say a technique. It has long been largely independent of basic scientific knowledge, and based on primarily empirical practice. This is certainly no longer the case today, and much of medicine is now based on the biological sciences. But the fact remains that health and illness are phenomena of a complexity that defies any disciplinary analysis and that their components, both social and collective and subjective and individual – whether it is the patient or the caregiver. – are crucial, which means that medicine remains fundamentally an art, in the noblest sense of the word.

Scientific research requires ever greater technical, financial and human resources. However, the health crisis has highlighted the many shortcomings in this area. How to explain these weaknesses and the lack of forecasting?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond I am not sure that we should blame the deficiencies of scientific research proper and of its organization, even if several virology laboratories have had to deal with a real lack of resources in recent years. It is above all the entire public health system, which in France is – in any case was – one of the best in the world, which has suffered seriously for several years. It is not only a question of a funding and personnel crisis, but of an orientation which is increasingly marked by demands for short-term profitability. As for the whole of the social economy, we can only question the ever-increasing share of the commercial sector, whether it is the boom in private clinics – “Very attractive for investors”, wrote the echoes recently – or pharmaceutical production and distribution (the research sectors of the large multinational pharmacology companies greatly exceeding in financial and human capacity the public research organizations).

What is your opinion on the controversial multiannual research programming bill adopted by Parliament? And what should be a good research policy for the development of science?

Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond This programming law also goes in the direction of a strong strengthening of the immediate profitability and competitiveness of scientific research. The watchwords of “excellence” and “innovation” are but the masks of fierce competition and rapid commodification. Scientific research is gradually subjugated to the economic search for immediate profit. A scientific policy driven by concern for the public good should both guarantee the permanence of long-term research, potentially carrying unforeseen applications and intellectual progress, and democratic control by citizens of research orientations and priorities.