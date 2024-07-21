In France, the mere mention of the name of the founder and leader of the radical left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is enough to provoke the most heated debates. Admired by some for his frankness and integrity and hated by others for his way of understanding politics as a combat sport and his way of imposing leadership in the party, Mélenchon has become a key figure on the left in recent years. For better or worse, depending on who looks at it. The rejection that the leader of the insubordinate The support it arouses among the moderate electorate is almost as strong as the sympathy it arouses among young people and in the working-class neighbourhoods of large cities, where LFI has become an electoral machine that has already allowed it to obtain 22% of the votes in the first round of the 2022 presidential elections, very close to Marine Le Pen (23%).

The unexpected victory of the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) in the early legislative elections on July 7 and its claim to govern the country, as it has the most seats, has put Mélenchon back in the political centre. The 72-year-old leader, who offered to be the left’s candidate for prime minister before stepping aside in the face of a flood of criticism, does not understand the aversion he arouses in a divided alliance that has not yet managed to elect its candidate for head of government. “Nobody tells me why, I only get insults (…). I ask to be treated with the consideration that I believe I deserve,” explains Mélenchon. unsubmissive in an interview with several newspapers of the European media alliance LENA, including EL PAÍS, this Friday at the headquarters of LFI, in the popular and gentrified tenth district of Paris.

The man who greets journalists with his recognizable red tie is affable and smiling. The charisma he exudes is linked to his reputation as a great speaker. A passionate narrator who likes to take the time to explain his thoughts, seeking to win the support of whoever listens to him, as in this interview of more than two hours in which Mélenchon can go from temperance to a certain aggressive tone when a question seems to him to be motivated by a biased reading of the news that he blames on the big media. “EL PAÍS illustrated the election night with a photograph of me in which I appear with my mouth open. The open mouth in the Greek theater is the person who communicates with hell. It only happens with left-wing leaders. It shocks me,” complains Mélenchon. unsubmissive, not without a touch of humour, from his sober office where an impressive photograph of the socialist leader Jean Jaurès shines, whose life he knows in detail, a few books, three cacti and a series of small dark wooden turtles.

Ask. What do the turtles on your table mean?

Answer. That was my answer to the journalists who predicted my failure when I left the Socialist Party. I said: I am an electoral tortoise. My supporters found it funny and now they give me tortoises. I learned that in the Chinese bestiary, tortoises represent political power because there is a map of the empire on their shell. And it is an animal that lives a long time, which drives my competitors to despair. Every time they see me spitting fire and flames, they think that they will not get rid of me so easily.

P. So you admit that you often spit fire and flames?

R. I’m talking about what I look like. My father was like that too. It runs in the family.

P. The left suffered its first setback this past Thursday when it failed to secure the presidency of the National Assembly, which was won by the Macronist candidate. Everything changes so that nothing changes; do you think that is the plan of President Emmanuel Macron?

R. Macron says that no one has won the legislative elections, even though we won under the same conditions as him in 2022. The president wants to erase the political meaning of the vote. Elections are meant to purge crises, not create new ones. And that is what is happening in France. Macron has exhausted all his capacity for political representation by continuing to implement neoliberal policies that have failed. Now he denies the result, and the more he does so, the more we are heading towards a violent crisis.

P. Why is the Left still unable to nominate its candidate for Prime Minister?

R. We keep talking. The dissolution [de la Asamblea] It took place a month and a week ago. The second round was on July 7. We managed to unite, but we must not forget where we started from. [en referencia al fracaso de la coalición formada por la izquierda en las legislativas de 2022]We managed to reach an agreement in 24 hours and divide the constituencies into 48. And it took us five days to draw up the programme. It’s not so bad.

P. The leader of the Greens, Marine Tondelier, points to a leadership war between the LFI and the Socialist Party (PS) as the cause of the stalemate in negotiations.

R. This accusatory method, in which she has no responsibility, is detrimental to any debate. I am even more disappointed than she is. Let’s be clear: we [LFI] We will never be the problem. But our objective will not change: we will not give up on implementing the programme. The whole programme. What is French politics suffering from? Politicians who say one thing and then do another. This constant lying has to stop.

Portrait of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in his office. Louisa Ben for El Pais

P. How do you react to the fact that Macron and part of the political class have created a cordon sanitaire that excludes LFI?

R. This is the result of several months of uninterrupted harassment. We have never seen anything like it in French political life against me, who has been branded an anti-Semite following a rule that has now become global. Whenever there is a candidate from the radical left, he is considered an anti-Semite.

P. In this case, he has been accused of maintaining ambiguity in order to capture the French Muslim vote by refusing to label Hamas a terrorist organization after the attacks of 7 October.

R. It is a disgrace. Why would I, over 70 years old, become an anti-Semite, and given my life and family history, why? I find these accusations despicable. They were made to hurt, to humiliate, to deny my life. The president of the Senate told me to “shut up.” And when François Hollande came out of the mothballs, his first words were: “Shut up.” This man who led the left to ruin, his first words were to silence me. He is very violent. No one has ever been treated in France like I was, not even Marine Le Pen.

P. Do you admit that LFI’s intransigence increases the division of the left?

R. France is the country where poverty has increased the most, where millionaires have become the richest in Europe, creating inequalities never seen before and destroying public services to an unprecedented degree. Do you think that those who have been in power for the last 10 years accept the idea that, suddenly, the party is over? That is the crux of the matter. We are told that wanting to implement our programme is being intransigent. But how would we be rated if we abandoned it?

P. If they manage to agree on a name for prime minister, what will happen if Macron refuses to name him?

R. We will have a regime crisis. But there is a democratic way out of this crisis and that is to leave so that we can vote again, since Parliament cannot be dissolved again for another year. Otherwise, all the people who went to the polls, from the youth who used to abstain en masse to the inhabitants of the working-class neighbourhoods, will think that voting is pointless.

P. LFI is often criticised for focusing on working-class neighbourhoods and neglecting rural areas and peripheral France. How can your movement speak to a France that votes for Marine Le Pen?

R. This story of rural France sharing no common interests with urban life does not correspond to either electoral or sociological reality. But that is not the point. I question the widespread idea that those who previously voted for the left now vote for the National Rally (RN). Why deny that they are racist and sexist? There has always been at least 30% of the working class who voted for the right.

P. Do you really not believe that on issues such as purchasing power, employment and public services it is possible to attract RN voters?

R. We spend our time talking about the minimum wage of 1,300 euros, about restoring maternity wards, about reopening schools, but it is not enough. Because what governs this electorate is racism. Their number one problem is the Arabs and the blacks. For them the problem is not the closure of a hospital, but immigration and security, and all those things that the media fills their heads with.

P. The RN, thanks to its normalisation strategy, has managed to impose the image of a presidential party…

R. We are not targeting the same audience. Normalisation would bring about our end. Marine Le Pen wants to become the natural leader of the right and is doing what it takes to achieve this. Across Europe, the right has become more extreme and no longer has any problems with associating with racists.

Portrait of Jean-Luc Mélenchon at the headquarters of France Insoumise (LFI). Louisa Ben for El Pais

P. Do you still want to leave NATO, even with a war going on on the continent?

R. NATO is a logic of war. I choose a logic of disarmament and pacification. It is a political line that is not a pipe dream. If I were in the Elysée, I would of course withdraw from the unified military command, from NATO, in a planned and organized way. Especially in times of war, so as not to get caught up in this story.

P. And how do you defend the Ukrainians then?

R. My policy is non-aligned and anti-globalization. The priority for me is to have massive policies to limit the consequences of climate change. We are not leaving the European Union. We are Europeans, not NATO members. The European treaties stipulate that our defence against aggressors is collective. So the measures taken by the EU to help Ukraine would probably meet with our approval. We have not said that, as a country, we would stop helping Ukraine.

P. In polls, he is the politician most disliked by the French, with 78% of unfavorable opinions. How does that make you feel?

R. Just like in 2010, when they published the first poll of this kind. The question was very nice: is Mélenchon a burden? And the answer was 70% yes. I have big eyes, I talk with my hands, I am Latin. So for people in high society, this kind of man smells of sulfur. But I am the one who got almost 22% in the first round of the 2022 presidential elections against 1.7% of the PS. So I don’t care, and if 78% of the French don’t like me, that leaves me with 22%. With that, I am in the second round of the presidential elections. And then we will see who they hate more: me or Le Pen.

