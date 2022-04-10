The former candidate for the presidency of France for the France Insumisa party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, spoke after learning of the partial results that place him in third place, very close to the candidate Marine Le Pen. With a ballot that will pit Macron and Le Pen against each other, Mélenchon urged his supporters not to cast their vote for the candidate and issued a motivating speech to his supporters.

