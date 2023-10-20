admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/20/2023 – 7:07

The general director of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Jean Lima, must temporarily replace journalist Hélio Doyle, who was fired this Wednesday, 18th, after sharing on X (formerly Twitter) a post criticizing Israel. EBC faces internal disputes that recently culminated in heated discussions between its directors over the content of the programming.

Lima was president of the Federal District Planning Company (Codeplan) and has worked in the federal government as a consultant on public policy projects in the area of ​​education. The Minister of the Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, said he has not yet decided who will replace Doyle.

Doyle’s resignation came after the Estadão show that, on Tuesday night, the 17th, he had retweeted a message from cartoonist Carlos Latuff with the following text: “You don’t have to be a Zionist to support Israel. Being an idiot is enough.” To the Estadãothe journalist stated that he condemned both the terrorist group Hamas and the Israeli government for the indiscriminate attacks on the population of Gaza.

Disagreements at EBC range from programming to budget

EBC has been facing a series of disputes in recent months. There are fights, for example, over the public broadcaster’s programming and the priorities chosen when allocating the budget.

O Estadão found that the superintendent of EBC in São Paulo, José Américo Dias, had a disagreement with the director of Content and Programming, Antonia Pellegrino.

At a recent meeting of the EBC board, last Tuesday, 17th, in Brasília, Dias complained that the broadcaster has been slow to publicize positive actions by the Lula government and criticized the director of Journalism, Cidinha Matos. He cited as an example the fact that the news about the filing of the misconduct action against former president Dilma Rousseff, in the case of tax pedaling, was only broadcast by EBC after other vehicles.

About a month ago, the superintendent of EBC in São Paulo also made three appointments to the Programming Committee and was unhappy with the treatment they received. He managed to approve a country program and a hip hop program, but complained that his suggestions would only go on air next year. Pellegrino replied that there was a line to follow and he could not be privileged.

The two have also argued on other occasions. A renowned screenwriter, married to the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, Pellegrino works in Rio de Janeiro, where EBC has a production center. Former PT deputy, Dias is at EBC in São Paulo. The meetings, however, were in Brasília.

To the Estadão, Pellegrino said that the role of creating, guiding and producing programs falls to her. “Everyone in their own square,” he said. “The role of the superintendent is to represent the president of the EBC in the State of São Paulo. I’m here with a lot of dedication, doing my job, and I want to be respected, just as I respect all my colleagues.” When contacted by the report, Dias did not speak out until the publication of this text. The space is open to demonstrations.