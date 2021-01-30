More than a regatta around the world, the Vendée Globe 2021 became a humanitarian and solidarity inspiration in times of pandemic. Nothing was as always. The one who arrived first after going around the world to Les Sables d’Olonne was Yannick Bestaven in an impressive and unprecedented ending. However, the great protagonist of this adventure, which transformed the race into a symbol of solidarity and sports camaraderie on the high seas, was Jean Le Cam.

When the 60-year-old Le Cam crossed the finish line in eighth place, in the middle of Thursday morning, at 4 in the morning, his friends were cheering him on because he was the moral winner of that race of more than 45 thousand kilometers that crosses the waters of the three oceans. The moral champion of the Vendée.

In the end he was fourth because the jury granted him 16 hours and 15 minutes of compensation for rescuing Kevin Escoffier in the middle of the Atlantic, in a very risky operation, who was waiting to hug him at the port. He was saved by this old sea lion, a crew member with the mythical Eric Tabarly, when his ship not only broke in two, but sank in a matter of minutes and was left adrift in his emergency boat. The rescue team went into action. Four navigators rushed to his aid. But it all depended on his luck on a rescue barge, floating like a paper among the giant waves of the ocean.

Frenchman Yannick Bestaven, aboard Maitre Coq VI, celebrates after proclaiming himself the winner of the ninth edition of the Vendée Globe.

Le Cam searched for it, found it, and recovered it in a rough sea. A week later he deposited it on a French frigate in the open sea, to which Escoffier swam from “Yes, We Cam”, Jean’s traditional ship.

Exhausted, happy, hugging his wife Anne, and already thinking about the next Vendée, Le Cam humbly summed up his act of heroism before sharing a glass of wine with his friends. “I don’t know how I got there. I don’t really know. But hey, that’s it,” said the 61-year-old sailor, just after crossing the finish line.

“I reached the end of the end of the end”, breathed Jean Le Cam, who achieved his second best result in this mythical race after his second place obtained in the 2004-2005 edition. They were, after the fair compensation of the organization, 80 days, 13 hours, 44 minutes and 55 minutes.

The maneuvers of King Jean

Following the sinking of Escoffier, whose ship broke in two on November 30 off the Cape of Good Hope, Le Cam – so did Yannick Bestaven – went off course to help him.

In the darkness of the night and after multiple dangerous maneuvers, Jean ended up spotting the castaway thanks to a small light from his rescue boat.

Friends forever. Kevin Escoffier and Jean Le Cam greet each other after the end of the Vendée Globe 2021. Photo: AFP

The two men wept and laughed together. They became kitchen companions for almost a week until a French Navy frigate picked up Escoffier from the Indian Ocean. Le Cam continued his lonely journey forever marked by this extraordinary event. President Emmanuel Macron called the couple of sailors to congratulate them. They were a model of sports solidarity. A Legion of Honor awaits Jean.

Escoffier, recovered, returned to his family. “Jean had a fantastic run. I’d love to be there, if you have time, so we can exchange a few words and go for a drink to remember the days we spent together. But I’m not here to come and take time for her arrival. I’m here. here to accompany you if you wish, ”he warned that midnight.

Since Wednesday night, eight boats have arrived in 24 hours, something unprecedented in the history of the Vendée Globe, created in 1989. Yannick Bestaven was the final winner, ahead of Charlie Dalin (Apivia) and Louis Burton (Valley Office 2) . Some are still at sea.

Before and after the crossing. Le Cam’s face and hands after 80 days at sea.

Old sea wolf

A character like Jean, a mound of black curlers on a face tanned by the sun and the sea wind, could not travel the world without decorations: he has three victories in the Solitaire du Figaro, a Transat AG2R, a Jacques-Vabre, a Barcelona World Race (two-handed monohull tour of the world) and also a shipwreck in 2009 in the Vendée Globe, in the middle of Cape Horn – it was rescued by Vincent Riou, the same one who had beaten it for just over six hours in the 2004-2005 edition-, after 97 days at sea and several hours in the water, barely covered by a thermal suit. Now it was his turn to become the hero.

Le Cam’s career as a sailor – spanning almost forty-five years – should be developed in soap operas, as it did with Alexander Dumas.

His first victories in the 1970s in 420 with Hubert Desjoyeaux, Michel’s older brother. Debut in the Solitaire du Figaro (16 editions in total). Jean was still a high school student, but the community of the waters crowned him and baptized him: King Jean.

Then he achieved glory with the greatest sailor of all time in France: he went around the world in 1981 with Eric Tabarly aboard Euromarché-Pen Duick IV.

A wine to celebrate. Jean Le Cam and his new feat at sea. Photo: AFP

“I’m not going to add another layer to Eric’s portrait. I’m leaving the painting as it was hung by those who told it,” says Le Cam.

1984 marked the beginning of the long multihull period and the first Atlantic records on board the Concarnois Jet-Services II catamaran with Patrick Morvan, fisherman and offshore racer. Here begins the period of construction of Le Cam. He founded the CDK shipyard in Port-la-Forêt, with Hubert Desjoyeaux and Gaëtan Gouérou, specializing in composites.

In 1986-1989, the period of Formula 40 begins, these twelve meter dragonflies (catamarans or trimarans). Then come the ORMA multihulls (18 meters). These rare but terribly fickle trimarans. The serial break of the Route du Rhum 2002 will precipitate the end of this architectural adventure.

Finally the monohulls from Imoca land, those from the Vendée Globe: “Never in our sport have we experienced an acceleration of speeds for three years thanks to the ‘Foils’. At 28 knots, a hit with an OFNI (Unidentified Floating Object) is likely to destroy the ship. I fear there will be some damage in this race, “he warned.

The flares of arrival. The celebration of Jean Le Cam.

The last of the Mohicans

The Cam is an oracle but, above all, the latest representative in the gallery of the evolution of the profession of ocean runner. “He cleared and prepared the track for those who followed him,” Roland Jourdain described it, with three appearances in the Vendée Globe.

If only Le Cam embodies the architectural changes of the last forty years, moving from one medium to another as a door would open and close (monohulls, multihulls and hydrofoils), it has never left its human warmth.

He embodies a world that will disappear with him: that of builders ocean racers: “I am the last of the Mohicans,” he predicted, not long ago, without hesitation.

His voice has long counted on all kinds of boats in which he has distinguished himself. His silences too. “I find it a shame that his voice is becoming increasingly rare,” laments Yannick Bestaven, the winner of the 33 registered competitors.

The Cam, for budgetary reasons, did not take that step towards foils. “I am very happy when I see the complexity of making these boats work. I will fight for a good place in the 17 qualifiers, knowing that half the fleet will not make it to the end of the adventure. The statistics don’t lie, ”he said coldly before leaving.

King Jean returned to land, to his wine, to his favorite sweetbreads, to embrace Anne, his wife, and his friends. To his fourth place, achieved with the nobility of a great sportsman and the wisdom of an old sea dog.

He is reminded that he will have to accept the passage of time, that his career was more than fruitful. But Jean will continue at sea, with his freedom as an old sailor, his experience that allows him to say what he wants to anyone.

Until the next Vendée.

Happiness. After completing the solo regatta that crosses all the oceans.

