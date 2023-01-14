Jean-Julien Rojer has achieved his first tournament victory of this year together with Marcelo Arévalo from El Salvador without playing. A back injury to Croatian Ivan Dodig turned the doubles final in Adelaide into a walkover.

Dodig formed a couple with the American Austin Krajicek. The duo was the opponent of Rojer and Arévalo in the final of Roland Garros last year, where Rojer and Arévalo survived three match points and captured the title.

For Rojer, the last preparation tournament for the Australian Open was such a remarkable experience. In the semifinals, the Curaçao-born tennis player and Arévalo also did not have to take action because their opponents – the Briton Lloyd Glasspool and the Finn Harri Heliovaara – withdrew due to an injury to the Briton.

"It is very special. This has never happened to me and neither has Marcelo: two walk-overs, one of which was also in the final", said Rojer, who has won five tournaments with Arévalo. For Rojer it was already the 34th tournament victory since his first doubles title, in 2010 in Tokyo.

Bencic and Davis with titles to Australian Open

Belinda Bencic and Lauren Davis travel with a good feeling to Melbourne where the Australian Open starts on Monday. The Swiss Bencic took the title in Adelaide at the expense of the Russian Daria Kasatkina. Davis was the best in Hobart, where the American defeated Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the final.

Belinda Bencic ©AFP



For 29-year-old Davis, it was her second title after previous tournament wins in 2017 in Auckland. With Cocciaretto, eight years younger, she met a qualifier that surprisingly had eliminated former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin. Davis had some trouble with the Italian in the first set, but after a convincing tiebreak she steamed through to the win: 7-6 (0) 6-2.

In the final of the Adelaide tournament, fifth-seeded Kasatkina went down with poor serve. No fewer than seven times, Olympic champion Bencic took a game on the Russian's serve, resulting in a win in two sets: 6-0 6-2. Bencic was number 8 on the seed list.