Jean-Jacques Derbise, former athletics champion of Ivry (Val-de-Marne), died at the age of 80. The popular sport activist FSGT in Ivry-sur-Seine, member of the PCF, is a recognized athlete from an early age, until being the best French athlete in the decathlon in the early 1960s. He was preselected for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, of which he will be deprived due to injury. He also shone in handball in the team of the US Ivry, champion of France. Putting an end to his sports career, he became director of the sports department of the city of Levallois-Perret in 1966, where he developed sports practice for the greatest number and at the best level until 1983. With the change of municipality, he will be transferred to the town planning service, where he will show his great sense of public service. L’Humanité offers its condolences to his family and loved ones.