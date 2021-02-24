After In the nude of life (2000) , accounts of fourteen survivors of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, and A season of machetes (2003), words of ten killers, the great reporter Jean Hatzfeld published the Antelope Strategy (2007), where he evoked the cohabitation on the hills of the victims and the executioners, released after having served heavy sentences. Since 1998, he has visited Rwanda several times a year. He often speaks there with the same people and transcribes dialogues that in France he sleeps in writing, which leads him to new questions, which he notes before going back there. Where everything is silent signs its return, in 2019, to these hills of Nyamata, to give voice to the rare Hutus who, risking their lives, saved Tutsis from the genocide. A brief presentation plunges us into the context of the meeting, then the witness recounts. Sometimes his voice escapes or mixes with others, duly identified. The genocidal madness lasted from April 11, 1994, at 11 a.m., to May 14 at 2 p.m., every day ” even on Sunday “, 8 am to 3 pm. The schedules do “Not very different from those in agricultural work.” We “Cut” from Tutsi to “To break the arms”. In Nyamata, 51,000 Tutsis out of a population of around 59,000 were massacred. In all, 800,000 and more died in less than 100 days in the country. The killers were going ” in ranks singing ”.

Saviors get no real recognition

The gesture of the handful of saviors “Impervious to outbursts of hatred”, who chose good rather than evil, was therefore of infinite richness to be preserved in this book of high ethical value. Those who are however called there “abarinzi w’igihango”, guardians of the blood pact, or sometimes the Righteous, as were those who hid the Jews during World War II, remain silent and do not benefit from any real recognition. Many died, shot dead by the killers. Around them, everywhere, mistrust. For Tutsis, it remains difficult to “Invite a Hutu in the memories of mourning “. The suspicion remains. As for the Hutus, these Righteous people cause them embarrassment, even a feeling of betrayal, or worse, an unbearable reverse double. Do they not refer to the genocidaires (so numerous since “Eight to nine victims out of ten “ were killed ” by hand “ by civilians: farmers, civil servants, teachers, traders, even a vicar and a pastor) the image of what they could have been without having been.

Jean Hatzfeld wonders: was there a lack of fallback space for a counter-offensive to be organized, on the part of “Personalities less subject to the force of ethnic communitarianism” ? Faced with these questions which shear him, he is doubly attentive to these “Very rare episodes of rescue or outstretched hands “. There is the one who hides Tutsis for three days, despite threats from the “interahamwes” (Hutu extremist militias). This mother who brings “Porridge for fugitives from the marshes”. This man who chooses to be shot next to his wife. This other who conceals a “Little neighbor and his Tutsi daddy”. Jean-Marie Vianney Setakwe hid three Tutsis in his sorghum fields. “I refused the dead at home, I chose ethnic treachery. ” His wife, Esperance Uwizeye, is also a Just. The soldier named Silas will warn the inhabitants of a “Very risky expedition” before participating in the “Rescue” of a young woman who will count for him. Joseph Nsengiyomva hid two families he dispersed in the bush at the risk of his life. “No ethnic word has ever caught it. He told me he had married a Tutsi without even thinking about it ”, testifies Sylvie Umubyeyi. Here is a man who gave the “Priority to his courage or his compassion”. “ Everywhere, in Nyamata, we noticed loosely packed bumps of earth. “We knew what was below. “ “The hole of Eustache”,last chapter name, there were 70. Children had been thrown there alive. “This These holes perpetuate the sense of disgust that endlessly permeates the narrative of this genocide. “