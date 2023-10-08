admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/10/2023 – 18:54

Former São Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn left Guilherme Boulos’ (PSOL) pre-campaign for City Hall in the capital of São Paulo due to the deputy’s stance in relation to the attack by the Hamas terrorist group in southern Israel. Gorinchteyn, who is Jewish, commanded the state health secretariat in the João Doria government, during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and coordinated the PSOL pre-candidate’s health program in the capital of São Paulo.

The former secretary criticized Boulos for not explicitly condemning Hamas after the attack.

“In this action, I reaffirm my commitment as a Jew in support of the State of Israel and in respect for the victims and their families. It is imperative to condemn and repudiate terrorist attacks against civilians anywhere in the world,” Gorinchteyn said in a note posted on Instagram.

This Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declared that the country is officially at war. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the number of fatalities in the country has now reached 700. On the other hand, in Gaza, figures from local authorities point to around 400 deaths.

On Saturday the 7th, Jean Gorinchteyn published a video talking about the situation in Israel. “We have an obligation as civil society to take a stand against this nonsense,” he said.

The episode was used by Boulos’ opponents to criticize the deputy. Images of Boulos with messages of support for the Palestinian woman were published on social media. Children of former president Jair Bolsonaro, such as federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, tried to associate Boulos’ image with Hamas attacks by publishing an old photo of the psolist in the West Bank in 2018.

Boulos spoke out on social media, reiterating his defense of the rights of the Palestinian people and condemning “violent attacks on civilians” and classified the use of the images as fake news.

“My defense of the rights of the Palestinian people is public. I even carried out a visit to the West Bank in 2018, of which Bolsonaro supporters are using images to spread fake news. Now, I condemn without mincing words violent attacks on civilians, like those that killed 250 Israelis and 232 Palestinians in the last few hours”, wrote the deputy.

As Coluna do Estadão showed, the Hamas attacks on Israel revived the shootout between Bolsonaro supporters and allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on social media.

“Out of respect and admiration for the people of Israel, I repudiate the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas, the terrorist group that congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva when the TSE announced the winner of the 2022 elections,” said former president Jair Bolsonaro.

On Saturday, Lula said he was “shocked by the terrorist attacks” carried out by Hamas against Israel.

The president paid condolences to the families of the victims and stated that he repudiates terrorism “in any of its forms”.