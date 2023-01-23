Jean-François Richet is a French screenwriter, director and producer who gained attention in Hollywood with Inner City (1995). This January 26 opens in theaters peruvian Extreme Alert (Plane)action survival thriller starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter.

There, Butler plays the pilot brody torrance, who saves his passengers from lightning by making a risky landing on a war-torn island, only to discover that surviving the landing was just the beginning. Critics have praised the film and Butler. “A movie star performance and visceral emotions. Extreme Alert has it all,” said Ankit Jhunjhunwala of Screen Anarchy. While JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray asserted: “It’s nice to see an old-school action star still have the guts, and lack of conceit, to make these movies right.” In the middle of the promotion, Jean-François Richet answered some of our questions through his production team.

— How was directing Gerard Butler?

— It’s a classic action movie. The important thing was that the characters had a lot of action. We were really interested in the characters because, to me, Jerry (Butler) he is a hero of the working class. when you see the movieyou suffer with it. I like working class heroes.

— Butler is not only the protagonist of the film, but also the producer.

— Jerry is not only the producer. He always cares about the most important thing, so you have to take into account. It is a motivation for each character. So, is it an actor’s or producer’s job? I don’t know, because Jerry is involved in everything, first by choosing me as director. Every day on set we would take the script, read the scenes and again what is the motivation for him, what is the most important thing. When you know the motivation, it’s more important than the camera, the movement, or the light, because the audience cares about the characters, who is telling the story.

Butler, actor and producer in this film, will play the pilot Brodi Torrance. Photo: diffusion

— The film has a varied cast of various nationalities.

— In the cast there are English, Korean, Chinese and Swedish. you have all nationalities because this film is not only for the American market, but for everyone.

— What challenges did you have to face during filming?

— My goal was to be realistic. It’s a movie, but it had to be realistic. When you see the characters sweating, it’s real, not fake. We do not put water before taking. It’s all real and when you’re tired, it’s real too. That was very interesting for the story.

— What will the public see when they go to the cinema?

— The plane is inside a storm and you will be with them, you will have the same fear, you will be screaming. It’s a real experience because of the sound, it’s great because of the experience that we don’t have. I like to say that this movie is not a prototype, but I don’t remember one like that.

— What were the most dramatic action scenes?