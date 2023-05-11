Jean Deza He continues to be the protagonist of the main entertainment portals, despite being a professional footballer and currently being in Cienciano del Cusco. As recalled, Magaly Medina presented last Friday, May 5, some images in which the player is seen starring in a scandal in the middle of a public road outside the house of his ex-partner Gabriela Alava. After that, the former Alianza Lima used his social networks to issue a statement regretting the fact.

But as expected, “Urraca” strongly criticized the striker and told his viewers that while that altercation was taking place, he called his well-known gossip so they could cover the event.

Jean Deza visited Gabriel Alava’s apartment again

Now, the cameras of the Magaly Medina program captured Jean Deza again when he was leaving Gabriela Alava’s apartment just five days after the lawsuit that both starred in. The images were taken on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, and after that they approached the young model to find out her opinion.

Alava assured that he does not intend to resume his relationship with the “player player”, but he also assured that he had met him as good friends and that both can do what they like, since they are single.

“He is not doing anything wrong (Jean Deza), neither am I, we are both single. We have stayed well, we have stayed as friends. We are not going to resume the relationship. Possibly, they see us eating together, but in a relationship, as I told you, no, ”he indicated.

