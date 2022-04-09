At the end of 2021, “Magaly TV, the firm” presented some quite eloquent images in which it showed jean deza inside a hotel room together with a young woman who was not his girlfriend. Even the cameras of the ATV program approached the player when he was with his partner, Gabriela Alava. At that time, he denied said ampay even though his face could be clearly identified.

As expected, the young woman distanced herself from today’s Tarma ADT footballer, although they were captured together again on more than one occasion. Even the young woman justified her encounters with the national striker by assuring that she still had unfinished business to resolve.

Jean Deza resumes relationship with Gabriela Alava despite her ampays

After a few weeks of those events, Jean Deza was surprised to post on his Instagram account that his relationship with Gabriela Alava continues. “I am not giving up, I want a world with you”, The Alianza Lima ex-attacker wrote next to a photo in which he appears kissing his partner.

Jean Deza and Gabriela Alava are still together despite the controversies. Photo: Instagram capture

But, as if this were not enough, the young woman herself accompanied the publication with a loving message to the player. “I am happy because we have been building something more solid, stronger, more united”, he added.

Jean Deza spent the New Year together with Gabriela Alava

The Instagram account created by Samuel Suárez, called Instarándula, shared with his followers a video in which Jean Deza and Gabriela Alava appeared welcoming 2022. Neither of them wanted to show it, but it was a close friend who ended up exposing them in social networks.

“For her social networks, Gabriela spent her New Year without Jean Deza, but, apparently, the lovebirds are still more together than ever despite Magaly’s ampay,” Samuel Suárez wrote on said platform.