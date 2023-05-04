Jean Deza announced, through his social networks, that he has made peace with the model Vanessa López. The soccer player reported that he regrets having minimized his partner after she announced the end of their relationship before Magaly Medina’s cameras.

“By this means I want to inform you that we have resumed the relationship I had with Vanessa López, I withdraw everything said on my social networks, I never thought that. It was a moment of impulse,” the Cienciano player published through his Instagram stories .

Also, in this same post, Deza assured that the model “always behaved well” with him, for which he has great respect and affection for him despite the bickering that occurred on both sides after ending their courtship.

Finally, the 29-year-old striker indicated that he had already personally apologized and took the opportunity to warn that if they are ever seen together, it is because they have decided to resume their “friendship”.

Publication by Jean Deza. Photo: compositionLR/capturaInstagram

One of the triggers for which Vanessa López ended her relationship with the player was because he kept seeing his ex-partner Gabriela Lava. For this reason, he decided to uncover this whole matter through “Magaly TV, the firm.”

That generated the rejection of Jean, who after a few days also exposed his version, but through the cameras of “Love and Fire”, a program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. He affirmed that what was shown in the “Urraca” program was a trap on the part of López.

“I wanted to close the issue with Vanessa López, so I agreed to answer her call, since she told me it was urgent. They never show the complete audio and imply other things. They cheated on me together with those of the program. My The intention was only to clarify and look good with her,” he wrote in a statement published a few days after what was seen on channel 9.

