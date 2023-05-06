Jean Deza He was the protagonist of some embarrassing images outside the house of Gabriela Alava, his ex-partner. In the report presented on “Magaly TV, the firm” you can see the soccer player from Cienciano crying out to be allowed to enter the home to remove some of his belongings, since he previously lived there. Given the fact, the aforementioned aunt came out to rebuke him for his attitude.

He managed to take the keys to the house from Gabriela and ran away. She followed him and, surprisingly, they talked minutes after all the scandal that was recorded by security cameras. In addition, there was an unusual call to ‘gossipphone’ by the player. Not seeing her niece, Mrs. Vilma had to ask for police help to locate her. Then both were seen near where the soccer player lives.