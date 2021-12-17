Jean Deza never tires of being the protagonist of the pages of the national show, and this time he is once again at the center of the controversy, for being caught with a young woman who is not his girlfriend inside a hotel. This was revealed by a brief preview of Magaly TV, the firm, where the program anticipates that this Thursday night will reveal the ampay of the recently retired soccer player.

According to the images presented, the former Alianza Lima player was in a lodging with another woman, but the worst of all was that the cameras of the program of Magaly medina They recorded him that same day attending an event together with his current partner.

“Ampay! Jean Deza, retired from football for all his scandals, goes to a hotel with a girl who is not his girlfriend. And, to top it all, that same night he is going partying with his official partner, “says the voice in the brief preview.

Jean Deza’s ex-partner complains about neglecting her daughter

Jean Deza’s soccer career has been constantly controversial away from the playing fields due to his irregular conduct. In September of this year, one of his ex-partners, Elva Vracko, spoke with Amor y fuego to reveal that the former player is not financially complying with the daughter they both have.

The young woman was quite mortified, since the agitated soccer player did not even visit his little girl and on the contrary, he was seen in different social gatherings despite the health crisis we are experiencing.

“At Christmas he didn’t give her anything, on her birthday either, he didn’t even come to see her. You haven’t given my daughter anything for months of months … You have money to hire an orchestra and give all those bums to suck, to suck, to give everyone a drink, to have parties, that’s what you have for, “he said. Willax program.